COSEGIC HOLDCO LTD: Waystone Transfers UK Compliance Business to Cosegic

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosegic is pleased to announce that the Waystone Compliance Solutions UK business will transfer to Cosegic, marking the next step in strengthening our role as the compliance partner to the world's most competitive organisations.

Following a strategic review, Waystone identified Cosegic as the right long-term home for its UK Compliance Solutions business.

The transfer brings the same experienced team and the firms they support into Cosegic's growing business, ensuring full continuity of service and a seamless transition for all. Supported through MyCosegic, Cosegic's digital compliance and learning management platform.

Ben Cook Group CEO of Cosegic

BEN COOK, GROUP CEO OF COSEGIC, SAID:
"We are delighted to welcome the Waystone Compliance Solutions UK business to Cosegic. This marks our shared commitment to regulatory excellence. Firms can expect the same trusted expertise, strengthened by the scale, technology, and insight that define Cosegic."

ABOUT COSEGIC
Cosegic is the Compliance Partner to the world's most competitive organisations, helping to engineer the culture, controls, and confidence that go beyond compliance to performance. By combining cutting-edge technology with proactive advice across multiple jurisdictions, we enable our clients to enhance both their brand reputation and operational resilience.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kiran Sandhu
Head of Global Marketing, Cosegic
kiran.sandhu@cosegic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dab5ea2b-de56-498a-8d44-13b296ad035a


