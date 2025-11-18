Southern Energy Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC), an established producer with natural gas and light oil assets in Mississippi, announces its third quarter financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the Company's website at www.southernenergycorp.com and have been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

All figures referred to in this news release are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Petroleum and natural gas sales of $4.3 million during Q3 2025, an increase of 25% from the same period in 2024, largely due to the 50% increase in Q3 2025 natural gas pricing over Q3 2024

Average production of 12,457 1 Mcfe/d (2,076 boe/d) (97% natural gas) during Q3 2025, a decrease of 11% from the same period in 2024 and an increase of 10% from Q2 2025

Average realized natural gas and oil prices for Q3 2025 of $3.59/Mcf and $63.53/bbl, compared to $2.40/Mcf and $73.78/bbl in Q3 2024. Southern achieved an average premium of $0.52/Mcf (approximately 17%) above the NYMEX HH benchmark in Q3 2025

Generated $1.0 million of Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations 2 in Q3 2025 ($0.00 per share basic and diluted)

Net earnings of $0.5 million ($0.00 per share basic and diluted) in Q3 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million in Q3 2024

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

The Company successfully completed an oil well in the Magee Field at the end of September 2025. The well produced approximately 3,000 bbl of oil in the month of October and is currently producing at steady rates ~ 85 bbl/d of oil. The final costs for the completion were $85,000, which resulted in a payout of less than three weeks on the project.

Ian Atkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern, commented:

"Southern delivered another strong quarter, underpinned by a successful oil recompletion in the Magee Field and the continued strong performance of the GH LSC 13-13 #2 well. These achievements have enhanced our cash flow and reaffirmed the depth and quality of our development inventory. With realized natural gas pricing averaging a 17% premium to Henry Hub during the quarter, our strategic positioning and disciplined execution continue to drive meaningful value for shareholders."

Financial Highlights

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (000s, except $ per share) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 4,340 $ 3,480 $ 13,450 $ 12,163 Net income (loss) 462 (2,062 ) (3,828 ) (7,805 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) Fully diluted 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted funds flow from operations (1) 1,030 552 2,251 3,484 Adjusted funds flow from operations per share (1) Basic 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.02 Fully diluted 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.02 Capital expenditures and acquisitions 340 487 2,808 816 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 336,255 167,227 276,353 166,737 Fully diluted 336,255 167,227 276,353 166,737 As at period end Common shares outstanding 336,255 167,243 336,255 167,243 Total assets 50,626 56,970 50,626 56,970 Non-current liabilities 19,826 9,036 19,826 9,036 Net debt (1) $ (19,739 ) $ (22,710 ) $ (19,739 ) $ (22,710 )

Note:

See "Reader Advisories - Specified Financial Measures".

Operations Update

In late June 2025, Southern brought online the first of its three remaining drilled but uncompleted ("DUC") horizontal wells from the Q1 2023 drilling program, and its first Lower Selma Chalk ("LSC") lateral - the GH LSC 13-13 #2 wellbore. Over the first 30 days of production the well averaged natural gas rates of 3.6 MMcfe/d (99% gas), which is an increase of over 100% compared to the average of the original LSC horizontal wells in Gwinville that were drilled and completed by the previous operators. The well has continued to flow throughout the quarter as per expectations, achieving an IP90 rate of 2.9 MMcfe/d.

Southern implemented stimulation design changes that improved the predictability and speed of the fracture operations, and most importantly, reduced the Company's overall expected completion cost for future horizontal wells down to ~ $1.8 million per well. Incorporating planned design changes on the drilling side, Southern now expects the full drill, complete, equip and tie-in cost for future Gwinville horizontal wells (5,000' lateral) to be ~ $4.0 million, which is 20% lower than the current capital estimates in the Company's third-party reserve report.

Southern will continue to monitor regional natural gas pricing over the upcoming months before making a decision on the completion timing of the remaining two DUC wells.

Southern continues to work with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") staff to resolve the ongoing transportation dispute that resulted in the shut-in of approximately 400 boe/d of production from the Mechanicsburg and Greens Creek fields. In September 2025, FERC requested certain data from the pipeline operator. Based on prescribed FERC resolution timelines and past rate determination processes, the Company now expects this issue to be resolved sometime in Q4 2025, at which point these production volumes will come back on-line. The ongoing US government shutdown has contributed to further unforeseen delays in the process.

Outlook

With the recent operational success of the GH LSC 13-13 #2 well completion and the Magee oil recompletion, Southern plans to leverage the resulting increase in cash flow to further strengthen its balance sheet and advance additional oil focused projects and the two remaining DUCs at Gwinville.

The Company continues to benefit from a fixed-price natural gas swap of 5,000 MMBtu/d at $3.40/MMBtu through December 2026, providing meaningful downside protection. Combined with improved regional pricing and a stronger financial position, Southern is well-positioned to execute a disciplined capital program focused on sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value creation.

Southern will continue to monitor NYMEX pricing and basis differentials and remains prepared to tactically hedge additional volumes as market conditions warrant. The Company appreciates the continued support of its stakeholders and looks forward to providing further updates as it advances its operational and financial objectives.

Qualified Person's Statement

Gary McMurren, Chief Operating Officer, who has over 24 years of relevant experience in the oil industry, has approved the technical information contained in this announcement. Mr. McMurren is registered as a Professional Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering (with distinction) from the University of Alberta.

For further information about Southern, please visit our website at www.southernenergycorp.com or contact:

Southern Energy Corp. Ian Atkinson (President and CEO) +1 587 287 5401 Calvin Yau (CFO) +1 587 287 5402 Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Bellman / Rob Patrick / Edward Foulkes Tennyson Securities - Broker +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 Peter Krens / Jason Woollard

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company characterized by a stable, low-decline production base, a significant low-risk drilling inventory and strategic access to premium commodity pricing in North America. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

