Trusted infotainment software provider announces open cloud ecosystem to power a new era of connected experiences

Cinemo, a globally recognized one-stop-shop provider of fully integrated digital media products, announces today its evolution beyond automotive innovation into consumer and business electronics with the launch of a dedicated business unit. This strategic diversification marks the company's most significant growth initiative since its founding and addresses the rising demand for seamless digital media experiences in everyday life and work.

Enabling Consistent Digital Media Beyond Cars

After more than a decade of powering next-generation in-vehicle infotainment and rear-seat entertainment for over 150 million cars on the road, Cinemo is bringing its expertise to a broader mission: eliminating media fragmentation across home and commercial devices.

The newly established business unit will focus on launching a new cloud-based open ecosystem, the first of its kind, open to device makers, content providers, and users.

It will feature a flexible layer of embedded software that enables interoperability across device brands and types, making cohesive, cross-platform media experiences intuitive and more accessible.

Audio speakers will lead the first wave of supported products, intended for both consumer and commercial use.

"This is a strategic next step for us," said Richard Lesser, CEO of Cinemo. "We're leveraging our core strengths and proven success in automotive to a new vision delivering premium digital experiences to homes and offices, and in other markets."

Strengthening Our Commitment to Automotive Innovation

Cinemo's move represents a natural evolution of its broader vision and portfolio, expanding its reach while building on its strong foundation. The automotive division remains a key focus, continuing to drive innovation and deliver personalized in-car infotainment experiences that enhance every journey, supporting OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers worldwide. The new business unit introduces additional leadership and a dedicated team to accelerate the growth of a universal, multi-industry solution.

With this milestone, Cinemo positions itself as a fundamental platform for the next generation of digital media across all devices.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of innovative infotainment products designed to create seamless digital media experiences. Its portfolio features award-winning, fully integrated, system-agnostic solutions that combine low footprint with high performance and quality.

Founded in 2008, Cinemo provides world-leading digital media solutions for the highly demanding automotive market. Trusted by more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1 suppliers, Cinemo has a strong track record of industry firsts.

By leveraging its field-proven digital media, cloud, and AI technologies, Cinemo has expanded its range to create the first open cloud ecosystem that connects devices, content, and users.

Cinemo's global team of innovative thinkers, representing over 40 nationalities, is dedicated to driving continuous growth and developing digital media solutions that create value for our customers and partners.

Further information is available at www.cinemo.com.

