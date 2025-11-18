DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 18-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 49,603 Ordinary shares purchased: 418.40p Highest price paid per share: 408.80p Lowest price paid per share: 413.8587p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,018,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,027,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,603

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.8587

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 213 418.40 08:38:35 00030321536TRDU0 XLON 418.40 08:38:35 00030321537TRDU0 XLON 18 546 418.40 08:50:10 00030321575TRDU0 XLON 501 418.00 08:50:21 00030321579TRDU0 XLON 537 418.00 08:50:21 00030321580TRDU0 XLON 516 416.60 08:53:59 00030321596TRDU0 XLON 514 415.60 09:03:32 00030321640TRDU0 XLON 503 414.40 09:14:32 00030321653TRDU0 XLON 171 414.60 09:19:01 00030321665TRDU0 XLON 350 414.60 09:19:01 00030321666TRDU0 XLON 531 414.40 09:19:15 00030321667TRDU0 XLON 416.40 09:33:00 00030321703TRDU0 XLON 46 679 418.40 09:35:56 00030321707TRDU0 XLON 418.40 09:35:56 00030321708TRDU0 XLON 52 181 418.40 09:35:56 00030321709TRDU0 XLON 115 418.40 09:35:56 00030321710TRDU0 XLON 512 416.80 09:41:33 00030321718TRDU0 XLON 504 416.20 09:56:40 00030321750TRDU0 XLON 388 416.00 10:02:42 00030321754TRDU0 XLON 416.00 10:02:42 00030321755TRDU0 XLON 65 416.00 10:02:42 00030321756TRDU0 XLON 11 600 416.00 10:08:22 00030321778TRDU0 XLON 1,434 415.20 10:08:23 00030321779TRDU0 XLON

