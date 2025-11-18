Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.11.2025
18.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      49,603 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      418.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      408.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      413.8587p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,018,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,027,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,603

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.8587

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                          213 418.40    08:38:35        00030321536TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             418.40    08:38:35        00030321537TRDU0    XLON 
18 
 
 
                                          546 418.40    08:50:10        00030321575TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          501 418.00    08:50:21        00030321579TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          537 418.00    08:50:21        00030321580TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          516 416.60    08:53:59        00030321596TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          514 415.60    09:03:32        00030321640TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          503 414.40    09:14:32        00030321653TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          171 414.60    09:19:01        00030321665TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          350 414.60    09:19:01        00030321666TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          531 414.40    09:19:15        00030321667TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             416.40    09:33:00        00030321703TRDU0    XLON 
46 
 
 
                                          679 418.40    09:35:56        00030321707TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             418.40    09:35:56        00030321708TRDU0    XLON 
52 
 
 
                                          181 418.40    09:35:56        00030321709TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          115 418.40    09:35:56        00030321710TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          512 416.80    09:41:33        00030321718TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          504 416.20    09:56:40        00030321750TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          388 416.00    10:02:42        00030321754TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             416.00    10:02:42        00030321755TRDU0    XLON 
65 
 
 
                                             416.00    10:02:42        00030321756TRDU0    XLON 
11 
 
 
                                          600 416.00    10:08:22        00030321778TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,434 415.20    10:08:23        00030321779TRDU0    XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
