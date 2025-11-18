First Solar has selected Gaffney, South Carolina, as the site for its fifth US module factory. It will invest approximately $330 million in the project.From pv magazine USA First Solar announced it will invest $330 million in a US module manufacturing facility in Gaffney, South Carolina. The new facility will span over one million square feet and is designed for the production of First Solar's Series 7 thin-film solar modules. The plant is scheduled to commence commercial operations in the second half of 2026. This expansion will add an estimated 600 new jobs to the region. It is projected to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...