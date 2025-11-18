Shenzhen Sinexcel Electric Co.,Ltd: SINEXCEL Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 China Ultra-Fast and Megawatt Charging Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized SINEXCEL with the prestigious 2025 China Ultra-Fast and Megawatt Charging Competitive Strategy Leadership award, celebrating the company's exceptional achievements in the EV charging sector. This recognition underscores SINEXCEL's leadership in providing efficient, reliable, and flexible megawatt charging solutions.

The Best Practices group at Frost & Sullivan, backed by 1,800 global research analysts, evaluates companies based on strategic innovation and customer impact. They recognize businesses across regional and global markets for their exceptional leadership and innovation.

With nearly 20 years of expertise in the power electronics market, SINEXCEL has consistently excelled in both innovation and performance. Last year, the company introduced its first megawatt-level charging solution in China. Building on that success, this year SINEXCEL launched the 1.28 MW distributed charging system for the European market. In just one year, its megawatt charging solutions have achieved global top-selling recognition, with over 2,000 megawatt charging stations deployed worldwide.

SINEXCEL's competitive edge lies in its use of modular technology and silicon carbide innovations. The 1.28 MW solution enables seamless upgrades to charging infrastructure without costly infrastructure changes and achieves a remarkable 96.2% efficiency, resulting in significant energy savings and operational advantages.

"SINEXCEL redefines the competitive landscape in MW charging through a combination of technological leadership and future-ready design," said Srinag Rajendra, Research Associate at Frost & Sullivan. "Its 1.28 MW distributed charging system sets a new benchmark for heavy-duty vehicle electrification, addressing critical pain points such as slow charging speeds and high TCO while anticipating next-generation requirements."

At the heart of SINEXCEL's success is an unwavering customer-first philosophy and commitment to long-term sustainable growth, which are key to maintaining leadership in the fast-evolving market. This recognition reaffirms the dedication to empowering energy freedom and accelerating the transition to a more efficient future. SINEXCEL remains at the forefront of shaping the next generation of EV charging solutions, driving both industry progress and global sustainability.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in EV charging, energy storage and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 DC chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

