Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company", "Edge Technologies"), a leader in real-time digital operations and decision intelligence solutions, is back this year with the AI-Powered Digital Twin Pavilion with the Company's AI technology partners Sabel Systems and Austal Ltd. at the Smart Cities Connect Fall Conference and Expo (SSC), being held November 19th through the 21st at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD.

"We are excited to showcase real world AI powered Digital Twin capabilities," said Jacques Jarman, Chief Growth and Federal Operations Officer for edgeTI. "Throughout the Smart Cities community there is a strong desire to leverage Digital Twins and AI capabilities. While exciting to learn about, too often vendors feature emerging technologies that may take years to field. In partnership with AUSTAL USA and Sabel Systems we are thrilled to showcase joint solutions that can be fielded immediately."

Digital Twin & AI Pavilion

Solutions will be showcased at the Digital Twin Pavilion, at Booth #301. These production-ready solutions, built by edgeTI and its partners, address the following areas:

Contested logistics & supply chain resilience

Smart cities & smart bases

Infrastructure risk management

"To complement the Pavilion, we've gathered experts surrounding these topics in multiple panels and sessions for this summit," added Jacques Jarman.

Topical Panels and Sessions

At these times and locations:

Leveraging AI-Driven Technologies to Enhance Public Shipyard and Depot Operations

Wednesday, 3:30 - Woodrow Wilson C

Featuring speakers: Lucian Niemeyer, (Moderator), Don Hairston, Submarine Programs and Advanced Technologies - Austal, Jacques Jarman, CGO, Edge Technologies, TBD - Navy Representative from PMO 555 (SIOP), Mark Whitney -Executive Director Virginia Digital Maritime Center Office of Enterprise, Dr. Scott Kasen, Director of Advanced Technologies - Austal. Navy AM, Michael Baker, CTO - Sabel Systems

Smart Cities Workshop: Enhancing Community Resilience through AI Driven Situational Awareness

Thursday, 1:15 - Annapolis 4

Featuring speakers: Jacques Jarman, CGO, Edge Technologies (Moderator), Lucian Niemeyer, Chief Executive Officer, Building Cyber Security (Speaker), Susan B. Van Scoyoc, Vice President, Energy, Resilience & Sustainability Division, Concurrent Technologies Corporation (Speaker)

About Smart Cities Connect

Smart cities have evolved from a futuristic vision into a tangible reality, creating fundamental impact for people and the planet. From pilot projects that showcase innovative technologies to enduring infrastructure investments, smart city solutions align with urban challenges. This fall, SSC will delve into the critical aspects, strategies, and collaborative approaches required to foster sustainable transformations within city communities. The conference will bring together thought leaders, urban planners, technologists, policymakers, researchers, and industry experts to discuss and dissect the multifaceted dimensions of catalyzing lasting change in urban settings. By fostering a collaborative environment where diverse stakeholders can exchange ideas, insights, and experiences, SSC generates a roadmap for cities. Attendees will leave equipped with the knowledge and strategies required to steer smart cities towards sustained, meaningful transformations. Always and forever, cities attend at no cost.

About edgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. helps enterprises, service providers, and governments achieve the impossible with real-time digital operations and decision intelligence solutions. Its edgeCore platform unites multiple software applications and data sources into immersive digital twins that give decision-makers clarity, speed, and agility across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

