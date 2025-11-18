U.S. researchers have developed a sodium-ion pouch cell that operates reliably at temperatures as low as -100 C. The battery was tested with simulated and real renewable energy sources, including wind and solar, and maintained stable performance in both laboratory and field conditions.A research group led by scientists from Purdue University has fabricated a sodium-ion battery (SIB) pouch cell using components compatible with extremely low temperatures and tested it under harsh conditions while connected to renewable energy sources. SIB technology is considered a more sustainable alternative to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...