Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, today released its seventh annual Identity Fraud Report for 2026. The report examines global trends, tactics, and techniques used in identity fraud over the past year, providing actionable insights to help businesses protect their customers and operations.

Deepfakes and injection attacks on the rise

New data reveals deepfakes account for one in five biometric fraud attempts, and instances of deepfaked selfies increased by 58% in 2025. Other fraud tactics across biometric systems include photo of a screen, photo of a printout, 2D and 3D masks, video of a video on screen, and video of photo on screen.

This rise in deepfakes is part of a broader trend of increasingly sophisticated attacks driven by injection attacks, which surged 40% year-over-year. Injection attacks enable fraudsters to bypass live capture processes by feeding manipulated images or videos directly into verification systems. When combined with deepfakes, these sophisticated techniques can convincingly mimic users and live capture experiences, making detection difficult without robust, multi-layered fraud prevention.

Fraud across the customer lifecycle

The report also highlights trends in when fraud happens during the customer lifecycle and how it varies by industry and business models. Sectors offering sign-up bonuses, such as cryptocurrency, face the highest rates of onboarding fraud, accounting for 67% of fraud attempts. Meanwhile, industries with valuable, long-standing accounts, such as payments and digital-first banks, experience higher rates of account takeover (ATO) fraud, accounting for 82% and 55% of fraud attempts targeting the authentication process, respectively. ATO fraud involves hijacking existing user accounts, typically through stolen credentials, phishing, malware, or social engineering, to steal funds or harvest sensitive data.

Social engineering and psychological manipulation

Building on the technical threats, the report also reveals how fraudsters are increasingly targeting individuals through psychological manipulation. By using tactics such as phishing, impersonation, and coercion, fraudsters are convincing victims to use their genuine identity, hand over sensitive data, or transfer funds.

Additional key findings from the 2026 Identity Fraud Report include:

Physical and digital document fraud: In 2025, digital forgeries made up 35% of document fraud up from a 29% average between 2022 and 2024. Overall, there's a higher volume of physical counterfeits (47%), but typically the sophistication of digital forgeries is higher, driven by the online availability of AI tools.

In 2025, digital forgeries made up 35% of document fraud up from a 29% average between 2022 and 2024. Overall, there's a higher volume of physical counterfeits (47%), but typically the sophistication of digital forgeries is higher, driven by the online availability of AI tools. National ID cards most exploited: National ID cards accounted for nearly half (46%) of all fraudulent document submissions globally. Fraudulent national IDs are most prevalent in EMEA (45%) and APAC (60%), whereas AMER experiences more fraudulent driver's licenses (37%).

National ID cards accounted for nearly half (46%) of all fraudulent document submissions globally. Fraudulent national IDs are most prevalent in EMEA (45%) and APAC (60%), whereas AMER experiences more fraudulent driver's licenses (37%). Peak activity after hours : Modern fraud operations are highly organized and global in scale, making fraud a 24/7 business. Data from Entrust reveals that fraud attempts peak between 2:00 am and 4:00 am UTC, when defenses in many regions are offline.

: Modern fraud operations are highly organized and global in scale, making fraud a 24/7 business. Data from Entrust reveals that fraud attempts peak between 2:00 am and 4:00 am UTC, when defenses in many regions are offline. Fraud on repeat: Fraudsters often use a "rinse and repeat" strategy, recycling fake details across multiple fraudulent identity documents. Commonly used elements include names such as Jon Doe, document numbers like A12345678, and birthdates including October 16, 1986.

"As detection improves, fraud rings evolve, becoming faster, more organized, and commercially driven," said Simon Horswell, Senior Fraud Specialist Manager at Entrust. "Generative AI and shared tactics fuel volumes and sophistication, targeting people, credentials, and systems. Identity is now the front line, and protecting it with trusted, verified identity across the customer lifecycle is essential to staying ahead of adaptive threats."

"With over 1 billion identity verifications conducted across 195 countries and more than 30 industries, Entrust offers unparalleled insights into how fraud operates and how to help mitigate it," said Tony Ball, President of Payments Identity and Incoming CEO at Entrust. "Our global reach and deep fraud intelligence mean we're uniquely placed to drive continuous innovation and share meaningful insights for customers. The future of digital trust lies in layered, identity-centric strategies powered by AI, delivering fraud prevention and seamless user experiences."

Methodology

The 2026 Identity Fraud Report serves as a guide to global identity fraud trends and techniques threatening businesses in 2026. Through its identity verification solution, Entrust processes millions of identity verifications each year across 195 countries. The report shares insights gained on the state of remote identity fraud over the past year, based on analysis of data collected from September 2024 to September 2025. The data and trends are reflective of the verification space and might not always mirror wider market trends. Data has been normalized by client and industry distribution.

About Entrust

Entrust fights fraud and cyber threats with identity-centric security that protects people, devices, and data. Our comprehensive solutions help organizations secure every step of the identity lifecycle, from verifying identity at onboarding to securing connections and fighting fraud in everyday transactions. Ongoing monitoring supports compliance and safeguards keys, secrets, and certificates. With a foundation of identity-centric security, our customers can transact and grow with confidence. Entrust has a global partner network and supports customers in over 150 countries. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

