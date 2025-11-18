Fourth, the leading provider of workforce and inventory management solutions for the hospitality sector, today announced the release of Fourth iQ 2.2, introducing new AI-powered recommendations designed to help managers better plan, communicate, and optimise their teams, while continuing to improve the overall user experience of the iQ App.

Fourth launches iQ 2.2, enabling hospitality managers to proactively manage their scheduling operations within the iQ App

Clinton Anderson, CEO at Fourth, said: "With every new release of Fourth iQ, we're continuing to deliver exciting new functionality. iQ 2.2 helps managers make more informed, data-led decisions, while reducing the effort needed to stay on top of daily operations. Just as importantly, we're listening to customer feedback and acting quickly to refine and enhance the iQ experience, ensuring the app continues to evolve in ways that make a please to use and deliver real impact on controlling cost and improving guest experience."

Moving from reactive to proactive schedule operations

At the centre of the iQ 2.2 release are three new workforce management recommendations that support better scheduling decisions, improve communication, and strengthen operational performance.

Published Schedule Action No more outdated schedules

This alert helps maintain an accurate schedule, and prompt communication, by reminding managers whenever there are updates to the schedule that have not been published yet. The notification helps maintain alignment between planned and actual staffing preventing outdated schedules from being used, keeping teams informed and operations running smoothly.

Busy Periods Sales Alerts Sales summary at-a-glance

The Labour Productivity system analyses actual sales data and identifies the top three busiest trading periods from the previous day. Managers receive a concise sales summary, helping them review performance and adjust upcoming schedules to better match demand.

Assign Employee Skill Action Ensure the right mix of skills on each shift

Each employee is assigned a skill score within Fourth's Auto-Scheduling solution based on their training and experience. When a new employee is added to the system, they are automatically assigned a score of 0 until updated by a manager. This action triggers an alert reminding managers to assign a skill score, ensuring only trained or qualified staff are scheduled for shifts. The feature helps maintain service while preventing untrained employees from being scheduled without experienced colleagues to support them.

An ever-increasing number of Fourth customers are benefitting from Fourth iQ for both workforce management and inventory management. Oscar Congote, Planning Special Projects Director at International Restaurant Services Inc, shared their experience "Fourth continues to innovate in ways that make forecasting more precise and actionable. With iQ, we can anticipate challenges before they happen and that kind of forward thinking makes a huge difference in our operations."

An even more intuitive and insightful iQ experience

The iQ 2.2 release also includes a range of user interface updates driven by feedback from early adopters, reflecting Fourth's commitment to continuous improvement and responsiveness to customer input.

Enhancements include:

Display of 'iQ Reasoning' text, giving managers more context behind each recommendation.

Updates to the prioritisation algorithm, ensuring time-sensitive actions appear first.

Regional support for dates, times, currencies, and decimals.

A refreshed experience featuring animated highlights, expandable recommendation cards, and an optimised iPad landscape layout for easier viewing and interaction.

Fourth iQ 2.2 builds on the growing success of the iQ App, expanding its library of AI-powered recommendations that help managers act faster, improve scheduling accuracy, and spend more time supporting their teams and delivering great guest experiences.

About Fourth

When every hour of every shift matters, Fourth helps restaurants, retailers, and hotels conquer the day with data-driven workforce and inventory technology. The Fourth AI Platform leverages more than 20 years of rich data and advanced analytics to deliver actionable insights and demand forecasting for optimising operations, maximising margins, and empowering employees. With a streamlined business powered by the Fourth AI Platform, industry operators can act with certainty and conquer with confidence whatever comes their way every day. Fourth serves more than 15,000 customers across 120,000 locations globally. For more information, please visit uk.fourth.com.

