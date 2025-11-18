Award-winning design delivers effortless, deep cleaning for every home

Tineco, a global leader in smart home appliances, has been recognized by TIME magazine, which selected the CARPET ONE Cruiser as one of the "Best Inventions of 2025" in the Household category. Designed to make deep carpet cleaning as simple and efficient as possible, the device reflects Tineco's commitment to developing innovative solutions that meaningfully improve consumers' everyday lives. With its intuitive, forward-thinking approach to carpet care, the CARPET ONE Cruiser demonstrates how technical innovation and customer-centric design can elevate home cleaning to a new level.

Awarded by TIME: Tineco Carpet One Cruiser Among the Best Inventions 2025

Each year, TIME honors breakthrough innovations that are shaping modern living. The CARPET ONE Cruiser was recognized for redefining the carpet-cleaning experience-replacing the heavy, cumbersome, and outdated feel of traditional machines with a smarter, faster, and truly everyday-friendly solution. This honor further strengthens Tineco's position in the global market, complementing distinctions such as Tineco's ranking as the world's No. 1 brand for wet-and-dry floor washers by Euromonitor International for three consecutive years, as well as a growing community of more than 23 million global users.

Developed through extensive consumer insights and advanced R&D, the CARPET ONE Cruiser addresses the barriers that have long made regular carpet cleaning unappealing for many households. From handling and drying time to maintenance, every component has been reimagined-showing how intelligent technology can turn a traditionally tedious task into a simple, stress-free routine.

The CARPET ONE Cruiser delivers a modern, effortless cleaning experience with:

A completely new concept of deep cleaning:

Instead of relying solely on strong suction, the Cruiser integrates targeted extraction, efficient water distribution, and optimized cleaning pathways. This combined system delivers professional-level results with far less effort-one of the key reasons for its recognition by TIME

SmoothPower technology, bidirectional assist wheels, and repositioned tanks make the machine surprisingly easy to maneuver. Unlike traditional carpet cleaners that are typically heavy and unwieldy, the Cruiser glides comfortably, enabling thorough carpet care for users of all ages and physical abilities.

A 75°C warm-air system reduces drying time by at least 50%, solving one of the biggest pain points reported by consumers: wet carpets that disrupt daily life. Faster drying makes regular cleaning more feasible and convenient.

With a fully automated self-cleaning and drying system, the device stays hygienically clean and ready for its next use-eliminating the unpleasant cleaning tasks associated with traditional carpet cleaners.

iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust water flow and suction in real time based on detected dirt levels. This increases efficiency, extends runtime, and enhances overall user comfort, further reinforcing Tineco's leadership in intelligent home cleaning solutions.

"Carpet cleaning has long been seen as too heavy, too complicated, or simply too time-consuming," says Ling Leng, CEO of Tineco. "With the CARPET ONE Cruiser, we wanted to change that perception by delivering powerful yet intuitive technology that encourages people to care for their carpets regularly. We are honored that TIME recognizes the importance of this innovation for households worldwide."

For the 2025 list, TIME editors and correspondents evaluated hundreds of submissions from around the world, assessing each innovation for originality, effectiveness, ingenuity, and impact.

About Tineco

Tineco (/'t?nko?/) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

