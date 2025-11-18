Appointment of industry veteran follows majority growth investment from Bregal Milestone

SkySparc, a trusted global provider of digital transformation solutions for treasury and finance organizations, today announced the appointment of Oliver Bussmann as Chairman of the Board, following the closing of a majority growth investment from Bregal Milestone, a leading European software private equity firm.

As former Global CIO at UBS and SAP, Bussmann has a proven track record of scaling B2B software and services across the Office of the CFO, Financial Services, RegTech, and WealthTech. Throughout his career, he has guided organizations through complex SaaS transitions, strategic M&A, and go-to-market acceleration delivering multiple successful exits and sustained enterprise growth.

Bussmann will help steer SkySparc's technology and value-creation agenda, as Chairman, leveraging his network across financial services and technology to accelerate innovation, expand AI adoption, and drive long-term growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Oliver to SkySparc's leadership team," said Joakim Wiener, CEO of SkySparc. "His unparalleled experience in financial technology and expansive global network will play a pivotal role as we build on our growth momentum and deliver the next generation of AI-powered finance solutions."

"I am honoured to take on the role of Chairman. With its strong market position, the OmniFi platform, and its innovative use of AI and advanced analytics, SkySparc is well placed to empower CFOs and treasurers in modernizing their financial architectures," said Oliver Bussmann, Chairman of the Board at SkySparc. "Together with Joakim, the SkySparc team, and Bregal Milestone, I am excited to help shape SkySparc's next chapter of global growth."

About SkySparc

SkySparc is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for finance and treasury organizations worldwide. Combining deep domain expertise with its proprietary platform OmniFi, SkySparc helps treasurers and CFOs globally automate processes, improve cash visibility, and gain actionable insights through AI and advanced analytics. Founded in 2002, SkySparc is trusted by leading corporates and financial institutions across Europe, North America, and Asia. For more information, visit www.skysparc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bregal Milestone

Bregal Milestone is a leading software private equity firm with c.€1.3 billion of capital raised since inception. The firm provides growth capital and operational support to build market-leading software companies. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with assets under management of over €19 billion. Bregal Milestone was recognized by GrowthCap as one of the Top Private Equity Firms of 2025. For more information, visit www.bregalmilestone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

