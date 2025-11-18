Narwal's Black Friday: Don't Wait for the Future -- Clean with It

BERLIN, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, Narwal , a global leader in intelligent floor care and one of the world's top five vacuum brands, invites households to experience cleaning that thinks ahead. Every Narwal robot is designed to reach where ordinary vacuums cannot, scrubbing, mopping, and navigating with precision. From deeply embedded dirt in carpets to hidden corners and edges, Narwal delivers a home that feels fresh, hygienic, and effortless - every day, for years to come.

For a limited time, users can bring home this obsessive attention to clean at Black Friday prices - an opportunity to invest in a long-lasting upgrade for the home rather than a simple bargain.

Black Friday Highlights, Deep Cleaning, Designed to Last

Narwal Flow - Deep Clean, All in One Flow (Save up to €450)

Flow delivers high-performance, hands-free deep cleaning for homes that demand precision and reliability. Its Track Mop system applies constant 12N pressure across a larger mop surface to scrub floors thoroughly, while the CleanFlow water exchange system keeps mops fresh in real time, preventing recontamination. Combined with CarpetFocus suction, carpets receive tailored power for a consistently deep clean. Available from €849 (Standard) and €1,049 (Compact), Flow brings effortless, meticulous cleaning to every corner of your home.

Freo Z10 Ultra - Your AI Cleaning Assistant (Save €750)

With dual rouleaux mops, and extendable mop for tight corners, and dual-chip AI navigation, the Z10 Ultra reaches every hidden nook while moving quietly and intelligently. Built for those who seek thoroughness without compromise, it now comes at €549, a chance to enjoy flagship-level innovation at a breakthrough mid-range price.

Freo Z10 - Imagine a Life Without Tangles (Save €440)

Featuring the DualFlow anti-tangle system, an extendable mop, and a fully self-maintaining base, the Z10 handles every step automatically, keeping floors spotless and maintenance minimal. Now available at €459, it's a practical, long-term investment in effortless cleaning.

Freo X10 Pro - Zero Tangle, Edge Perfect Clean (Save €200)

Compact, smart, and efficient, the X10 Pro offers edge-to-edge coverage with an extendable mop and an automatic washing base. It keeps every pass consistent and reliable - now offered at €399, ideal for those seeking convenience without compromise.

Freo S - Simplicity Meets Smart Cleaning (Save €100)

A smaller, entry-level solution for first-time robot owners or compact spaces, the S combines one-button operation with a 2-in-1 self-emptying base. Offered at €199, it brings Narwal's effortless cleaning experience to every home.

This Black Friday, Narwal lets users bring home cleaning that is smarter, more thorough, and built to last, delivering hands-free, deep-clean results with effortless consistency. For those exploring Narwal's official website , select bundles provide up to €930 in value, offering an exceptional opportunity to invest in a home that benefits from long-lasting, meticulous attention to cleanliness.

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry-firsts like the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense, and the Zero-Tangle System.

We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life.

As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 4 million families across 30 countries, including Europe, North America, South Korea, and Australia.

