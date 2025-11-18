Quintain Living selects Yardi to help drive efficiency, deliver a seamless resident experience and expand operations into 3rd party management

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quintain, the Build to Rent (BTR) development and management specialist behind the transformation of Wembley Park, has selected the Yardi® Residential Suite to further enhance the resident experience across its portfolio of over 3,600 rental homes.

By centralising user and customer experiences across the entire residential lifecycle - from marketing and leasing to financial operations - on a single platform, Quintain's award-winning operational platform, Quintain Living, can benefit from access to better information and work with greater efficiency in multiple locations as the business seeks to scale its operations for third party management contracts across the UK. Yardi's industry-leading Virtuoso AI solution is also set to enable transformational user and customer experiences, ensuring residents in multiple locations receive a consistent, high-quality service.

Yardi's residential suite consolidates online leasing, tenancy progression, property and financial operations. RentCafe® CRM IQ and RentCafe® Chat IQ will provide instant customer support, driven by AI, that automates key tasks such as scheduling building tours and 24/7 maintenance requests. Residents will benefit from a seamless digital experience via the app, where they can view balances, make payments and submit maintenance requests.

In addition, Yardi Data Connect will provide a secure feed from Yardi Voyager® to Microsoft® Power BI, enabling custom dashboards and integration with third-party data sources.

Quintain Living has been an award-winning pioneer in proptech for the Build to Rent sector. Its investment in Quintain Living's tech-led platform spans from converged fibre networks to a 3D virtual viewing platform and end-to-end online leasing journey. As Quintain seeks to expand its reach across the UK and enable its team to manage BTR assets on behalf of third parties, Yardi will support the business in ensuring a consistent, tech-enabled operation in line with Quintain Living's award-winning service at Wembley Park.

Jim Eaton-Terry, Quintain's CTO, said: "For the next stage of our evolution, as we expand beyond Wembley Park, we need one AI-powered system to minimise friction for our residents, streamline internal processes, and give us an all-encompassing, real-time view of our data. Taking this technology-led approach will help us drive conversion, retention, and efficiency at every stage of the resident lifecycle and help us rapidly on-board new sites and locations. Yardi was the obvious partner to help us deliver this vision."

"Creating a great place to live goes beyond the buildings themselves, it's about delivering a smooth, connected and enjoyable experience for our residents," said Danielle Bayless, COO at Quintain Living. "By adopting Yardi's full platform we can reduce costs and increase NOI, have better visibility and data insights, and prepare the business for expansion into new locations for third- party management."

"Quintain Living is at the forefront of redefining rental living in the UK, and we're proud to be their chosen technology partner", said Justin Harley, senior director for Yardi. "Our end-to-end platform will support their vision of creating an exceptional resident experience while streamlining operations across their portfolio."

About Quintain Living

Quintain Living offers more than just apartments. The lifestyle focused property management company manages amazing places to live including Wembley Park, the UK's largest Build to Rent (BTR) campus, named in The Sunday Times' Best Places to Live 2025. Around 5,400 residents rent with Quintain Living, with stylish apartments appealing to renters of all ages - and their pets.

Quintain Living was one of the pioneer owner-operators in the BTR space, having developed and launched its first building in 2016 which leased in under six months. Since then, the portfolio has grown to 3,600 homes, all operated by Quintain Living using the latest technology to lower costs and deliver award-winning customer service. Having created scale at Wembley Park, the next step for Quintain Living will be to expand geographically and operate third-party owned buildings, many of whom also work with Yardi software.

The Quintain Living team seeks to raise the bar every day. To date in 2025, Quintain's Luna has been shortlisted for the British Homes Awards Apartment Development of the Year and Inside Housing Development Awards - Best Build to Rent Development, with Quintain Living named as Love to Rent Award winners 2025 for Best Onsite Team and Best Resident Technology (app). Previously, Quintain Living has been named EG's BTR Specialist and RESI's Property Manager of the Year.

For more information on Quintain Living or to book a viewing, visit www.quintainliving.com, @quintainliving on Instagram or call 020 3151 1927.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies globally. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk .

