Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Skyharbour übernimmt 100% Russell Lake - Startschuss für die nächste Uran-Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
18.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
18-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

18/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount     Security Description                      Listing Category    ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Georgina Energy plc 
 
4000000     Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid             Equity shares      GB00BSMN5L80 --  
                                        (transition) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
130000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
12000      Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid   Debt and debt-like   IE00B4LJS984 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
62844      Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid      Debt and debt-like   IE00B579F325 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
51000      Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid               Debt and debt-like   IE00B4556L06 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
2018000     Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like   IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
810000     iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid              Debt and debt-like   IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
25000000    3.875% Notes due 12/09/2030; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like   XS2900268900 --  
        denominations of GBP10,000 each)                securities 

Issuer Name: Drax Group PLC 
 
260000 (Block  Ordinary Shares of 11 16/29p each; fully paid          Equity shares      GB00B1VNSX38 --  
Listing)                                    (commercial companies) 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
        Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets 
        Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL129891 due 
1373014                                   Securitised derivatives XS3131444617 --  
      07/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 
        each) 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
318000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully Debt and debt-like   DE000A2T0VU5 --  
        paid                              securities 
 
 
180000     Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080;   Debt and debt-like   DE000A2T0VS9 --  
        fully paid                           securities 
 
 
69000      Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully Debt and debt-like   DE000A2T0VU5 --  
        paid                              securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
10000      21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully Debt and debt-like   CH0454664027 --  
        paid                              securities 
 
 
10000      21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid   Debt and debt-like   CH0454664001 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
51000      WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like   GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
91000      WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like   GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
13100      CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like   GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
        paid                              securities 
 
 
6500      CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like   GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
        paid                              securities 
 
 
16000      CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like   GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
600000     Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid          Debt and debt-like   XS2940466316 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: LendInvest Secured Income III plc 
 
75000000    8.25% Notes due 18/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like   XS3206383484 --  
        denominations of GBP100 each and integral multiples thereof)  securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
58000      WisdomTree Livestock; fully paid                Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KYK92 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
134500     WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like   JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
38000      WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFTD12 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
4000      WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KY328 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
37000      WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KY211 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
36100      WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like   JE00BN7KB664 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
31000      WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KY658 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
4300      WisdomTree Lean Hogs; fully paid                Debt and debt-like   JE00BN7KB771 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
16000      WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid       Debt and debt-like   JE00B24DK975 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
9400      WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid               Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KY435 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
15000      WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid           Debt and debt-like   JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
15000      WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid      Debt and debt-like   JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
75600      WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
223000     WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid               Debt and debt-like   JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
70000      WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
81900      WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
50300      WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFV803 --

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2- 

securities 
 
 
70100      WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFTG43 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
4700      WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
7000      WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid        Debt and debt-like   JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
3500      WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid               Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KXY63 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
44150      WisdomTree Corn; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like   JE00BN7KB441 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
42085      WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
27000      WisdomTree Cotton; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KXT11 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
46300      WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like   JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
31500      WisdomTree Softs; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KYJ87 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
37000      WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
102000     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like   JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
80000      WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid             Debt and debt-like   JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
270       WisdomTree Short EUR Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid       Debt and debt-like   JE00B3N9C970 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
15000      IncomeShares Magnificent 7 Options ETP; fully paid       Debt and debt-like   XS3068761710 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
32000      Leverage Shares 2x Long Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ETP     Debt and debt-like   XS2944889109 --  
        Securities; fully paid                     securities 
 
 
17000      Leverage Shares 3x BP ETP Securities due 21/03/2071; fully paid Debt and debt-like   XS2297636107 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
8000      Leverage Shares 3x Long Broadcom (AVGO) ETP Securities due 15/ Debt and debt-like   XS3068789307 --  
        09/2075; fully paid                       securities 
 
 
30000      Leverage Shares 3x Long Robinhood (HOOD) ETP Securities due 15/ Debt and debt-like   XS3068789729 --  
        09/2075; fully paid                       securities 
 
 
9000      Leverage Shares -3x Short ARK Innovation ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like   XS3107205695 --  
        paid                              securities 
 
 
68000      Leverage Shares -3x Short Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like   XS3135031279 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
2100000     Leverage Shares -5x Short S&P 500 ETP Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like   XS2399364665 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
150000     Leverage Shares -4x Short Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like   XS2779861165 --  
        paid                              securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
85000      WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid              Debt and debt-like   JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
11500      WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid            Debt and debt-like   JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
7500      WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like   JE00BQRFDY49 --  
        paid                              securities 
 
 
610000     WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid             Debt and debt-like   JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
75000      WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid    Debt and debt-like   JE00B766LB87 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
39000      WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   JE00B6RV6N28 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
33000      WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-roll; fully paid          Debt and debt-like   IE00BVFZGC04 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
260000     WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like   XS2425848053 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
1382000     WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid        Debt and debt-like   IE00BLRPRJ20 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
81000      WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid        Debt and debt-like   XS2819843223 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
12000      WisdomTree STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defence 3x Daily Leveraged Debt and debt-like   XS2872232850 --  
        Securities; fully paid                     securities 
 
 
500000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid      Debt and debt-like   IE00BLRPRK35 --  
                                        securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 408497 
EQS News ID:  2231230 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -3-

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2231230&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.