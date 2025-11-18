DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 18-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 18/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Georgina Energy plc 4000000 Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BSMN5L80 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 130000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities 12000 Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4LJS984 -- securities 62844 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 51000 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities 2018000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities 810000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 25000000 3.875% Notes due 12/09/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS2900268900 -- denominations of GBP10,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Drax Group PLC 260000 (Block Ordinary Shares of 11 16/29p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00B1VNSX38 -- Listing) (commercial companies) Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL129891 due 1373014 Securitised derivatives XS3131444617 -- 07/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 318000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- paid securities 180000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- fully paid securities 69000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- paid securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 10000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully Debt and debt-like CH0454664027 -- paid securities 10000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 51000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 91000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 13100 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- paid securities 6500 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- paid securities 16000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 600000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: LendInvest Secured Income III plc 75000000 8.25% Notes due 18/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3206383484 -- denominations of GBP100 each and integral multiples thereof) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 58000 WisdomTree Livestock; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYK92 -- securities 134500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 38000 WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 -- securities 4000 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities 37000 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities 36100 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB664 -- securities 31000 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities 4300 WisdomTree Lean Hogs; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB771 -- securities 16000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK975 -- securities 9400 WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY435 -- securities 15000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities 15000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 75600 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 223000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 70000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities 81900 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 50300 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 --

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2-

securities 70100 WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTG43 -- securities 4700 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities 7000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities 3500 WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXY63 -- securities 44150 WisdomTree Corn; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB441 -- securities 42085 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 27000 WisdomTree Cotton; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXT11 -- securities 46300 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities 31500 WisdomTree Softs; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYJ87 -- securities 37000 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities 102000 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities 80000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 270 WisdomTree Short EUR Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3N9C970 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 15000 IncomeShares Magnificent 7 Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068761710 -- securities 32000 Leverage Shares 2x Long Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ETP Debt and debt-like XS2944889109 -- Securities; fully paid securities 17000 Leverage Shares 3x BP ETP Securities due 21/03/2071; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2297636107 -- securities 8000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Broadcom (AVGO) ETP Securities due 15/ Debt and debt-like XS3068789307 -- 09/2075; fully paid securities 30000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Robinhood (HOOD) ETP Securities due 15/ Debt and debt-like XS3068789729 -- 09/2075; fully paid securities 9000 Leverage Shares -3x Short ARK Innovation ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS3107205695 -- paid securities 68000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3135031279 -- securities 2100000 Leverage Shares -5x Short S&P 500 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399364665 -- securities 150000 Leverage Shares -4x Short Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2779861165 -- paid securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 85000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities 11500 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities 7500 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- paid securities 610000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 75000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities 39000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B6RV6N28 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 33000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-roll; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BVFZGC04 -- securities 260000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities 1382000 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BLRPRJ20 -- securities 81000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities 12000 WisdomTree STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defence 3x Daily Leveraged Debt and debt-like XS2872232850 -- Securities; fully paid securities 500000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BLRPRK35 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 408497 EQS News ID: 2231230 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -3-

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2231230&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)