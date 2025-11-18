DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (TIPH LN) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 110.6919 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5604990 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN LEI Code: 549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 Sequence No.: 408619 EQS News ID: 2231646 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 18, 2025 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)