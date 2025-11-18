Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce preliminary geochemical assay results from its exploratory diamond drilling program of the Rare Earth Element ("REE") carbonatites located at the TREO Project ("TREO") approximately 80km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia near to Wicheeda Lake which is located in the Cariboo Land District. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Justin Daley (P.Geo) and Mr. Cameron McDonald to the board, replacing Mr. Robert Krause who will remain an advisor. The Company thanks Mr. Krause for all of his efforts over the years as a director.

New Appointments

Mr. Daley is a professional geologist and CEO of Made in America Gold Corp., with over 15 years' experience and a track record in disciplined capital deployment and discovery-driven value creation. He was the founding geologist and served recently as Chief Executive Officer of VR Resources Ltd., the vendor of the Hecla-Kilmer project and managed the drill programs that initially discovered REE mineralization. He holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Queen's University, an M.Sc. in Applied Mineral Exploration from Laurentian University and completed executive education focused on data analytics and AI in business at Harvard Business School.

Mr. MacDonald brings over 20 years of Capital Market public company experience as a founder and CEO of Macam Group of Companies specializing in Capital Markets, M&A, banking, financing management and operations to over +80 public and private companies. Mr. MacDonald is currently Chairman of Aurwest Resources Corp., Director of Copper Quest Exploration, Director of Pacific Bay Minerals, New Energy Metals Corp. and serves as an investor and board member to several other businesses.

The Company will grant stock options to both Mr. Daley and Mr. Macdonald. Each new director will receive 250,000 stock options priced at $0.35, for a 3-year term with immediate vesting.

TREO Drill Results:

4 drill holes were completed in 2025 by Neotech to supplement the legacy Carbo Project work done by Canadian International Minerals Ltd. ("CIML") in 2010 on the property. The legacy drillholes done by CIML in previous exploration campaigns along with recent fieldwork undertaken by Neotech in 2023 and 2024, which included soil and rock sampling, formed the basis of the targets drilled in 2025. The 2025 drillholes (see Map Figure 1) were designed to test for intervals of Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") within the alkaline intrusive carbonatite complex known at Wicheeda Lake, looking to see if the carbonatite systems observed in the neighboring Defense Metals property immediately to the west of the Neotech property (Defense Metals NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for Wicheeda April 4, 2025 Defense Metals Wicheeda 2025 Report) translate into the Neotech property as is indicated by the gravity and magnetic surveys.

All four drillholes intersected mixed carbonatites and dolomites interbedded within schists and phyllites, with visible rare earth mineralization having been observed. The program saw 4 holes drilled at 3 different locations for a program total of 991m. Core logging and sampling are now complete with the assay results having been presented from Actlabs. The new drillhole locations with the assays reported below are shown on Map 1. 0

All four holes drilled (shown in map below) showed visible mineralization in sections which appeared to be consistent across the area drilled. Specific intervals of note in all holes include:

Highlights from 2025 TREO Drill Program

Hole ID Hole

Easting Hole

Northing Azimuth Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval Thickness

(m) TREO*

(%) Lithology TR25-001 559255 6043452 180 -65 39 41 2 1.47 Carbonatite TR25-001



180 -65 145 147 2 2.32 Carbonatite TR25-001



180 -65 234 238 4 1.23 Carbo-Phyllite TR25-001



180 -65 266 270 4 1.66 Carbo-Phyllite TR25-002 559255 6043452 225 -65 58.5 60.5 2 3.22 Carbonatite TR25-002



225 -65 242 246 4 1.27 Carbo-Phyllite TR25-002



225 -65 268 270 2 2.28 Carbo-Phyllite TR25-003 558891 6043990 180 -65 36 38 2 3.39 Carbo-Phyllite TR25-003



180 -65 134 136 2 3.28 Carbo-Phyllite TR25-003



180 -65 184 186 2 1.25 Carbo-Phyllite TR25-004 558891 6043990 225 -65 34 36 2 2.49 Carbo-Phyllite TR25-004



225 -65 78 80 2 1.47 Carbo-Phyllite

Evaluation of the property will remain ongoing and any additional mineralized intervals identified during the assessment will be reported in subsequent news releases.

Map Showing New Drillholes from Neotech Metals in 2025 at TREO Project





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9768/274820_444b40ade41a4982_002full.jpg

Methodology and Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Drillholes were drilled at various inclined angles with the assay intervals as total core widths. The material produced from the diamond drillholes was sampled at two metre intervals with the core split in half, resulting in average sample sizes of 2-4 kg. Half of the core is sent to the analytical laboratory, and the other half is kept in storage as required by industry standards and by British Columbia provincial regulations. The original core was logged, photographed, and sampled on location by Neotech personnel.

The bagged and catalogued samples were delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Kamloops, British Columbia, for initial preparation and final analysis. All sample preparation and analytical work referenced in this report were conducted by Actlabs, an independent geoanalytical laboratory accredited to ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition to Actlabs' internal QA/QC protocols, Neotech Metals incorporated its own control samples in each batch submitted for analysis.

Quality control samples, including blanks, duplicates, and standards (Certified Reference Materials) were inserted into the sample series at set intervals. For all analysis methods, the minimum number of QA/QC samples was a percentage of the total samples taken per hole for each CRM standards, duplicates and blanks for a total of 15% QA/QC samples for the entire dataset per hole. The procedures were implemented during the sample collection, preparation and analytical stages to ensure the robustness and reliability of the analytical results. QA/QC data was also verified by an independent third party to ensure the validity of the datasets.

All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation. All assay results of drill core samples were provided by Actlabs, a Certified Laboratory, which performed their measure of the concentration of rare earth elements (REE) with the analytical method that uses lithium borate fusion prior to the second stage sodium peroxide fusion and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS). Major Element Oxides were done using the lithium borate analytical method and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES).

Ongoing Hecla-Kilmer Drill Campaign

Neotech Metals is actively drilling at its Hecla-Kilmer project with two drill rigs operating full-time. Complementary work, including re-logging and assaying of historical core drilled by VR Resources, downhole televiewer and geophysical surveys, as well as baseline water and environmental studies, is also underway. To date, the Company has completed over 6,000 meters of drilling in 2025, focused on defining and delineating mineralized zones with the objective of establishing a maiden resource estimate.

Further to the Company's news release dated October 31, 2025, the Company advises that it has issued additional finder's fees, resulting in an aggregate total of $59,755 in cash and 170,728 finder's warrants of the same terms as previously announced.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of Rare-Earth Element and Rare Metals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

*TREO (Total Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREO is calculated by converting the elemental ppm to Rare-Earth Oxides using a conversion factor and is the summation of CeO2 + La2O3 + Pr6O11 + Nd2O3 + Sm2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3.

**PMREO (Permanent Magnet Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREO is calculated by converting the elemental ppm to Rare-Earth Oxides using a conversion factor and is the summation of Pr6O11 + Nd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

