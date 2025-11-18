Olight, a global leader in innovative portable lighting solutions, will showcase its latest breakthrough the ArkPro series and Osight Series at Milipol Paris 2025. Taking place from November 18 to 21 at Milipol Paris one of the world's leading security and defense exhibitions provides Olight a key opportunity to debut its latest innovations and reinforce its long-term commitment to advancing tactical and industrial lighting.

At Hall 5A, Booth D001, Olight will unveil the full ArkPro lineup-Lite, ArkPro, and Ultra-showcasing its commitment to smart, reliable lighting. Also debuting are the Osight X GN with the industry's first magnetic charging cover and multi-reticle green dot, and the compact Osight SE 6MOA GN, featuring a low-profile enclosed design and aspherical lens for fast, clear targeting.

Precision Meets Innovation: ArkPro ArkPro Ultra

Within the ArkPro series, ArkPro and ArkPro Ultra stand out for their advanced lighting technology and multifunctional design.

Unmatched Clarity with Custom-Built Optics: Olight's proprietary LED combines flood and spot beams into a clear, glare-free light-brighter and more comfortable without using more power.

All-in-One Lighting: Combining pure floodlight, spotlight, UV and laser, the ArkPro packs four light sources into one of the smallest multi-function flashlights available.

Multi-Source Output, All at Once: ArkPro and ArkPro Ultra allow all four light sources-including the green laser-to operate simultaneously.

Built to Stand Out with Dual-Tone Design: The ArkPro features a category-first dual-color anodized finish that combines durability with visual distinction.

Subtle Precision with Laser-Etched Indicators: Inspired by wheat spike patterns, the microporous laser-etched indicator offers intuitive visual feedback at a glance.

Lighting That Responds to You: The Arkbeat breathing light gradually shifts through seven colors based on usage time, adding a sense of rhythm and personality.

Experience the Future of Illumination

Visit Hall 5A, Booth D001 at Milipol Paris 2025 to get hands-on with the latest tech and see how Olight is pushing the boundaries of portable lighting.

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight has spent 18 years redefining the possibilities of mobile lighting. With a global footprint and a product line spanning flashlights, headlamps, ambient lighting, and more, the brand continues to innovate for a safer, brighter, and more connected world.

For more updates, follow Olight on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117116048/en/

Contacts:

Marco Ma, b2b.fr@olight.com