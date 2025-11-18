Cutting-Edge SaaS Solution Transforms Static Illustrations into Dynamic Animations for Education and Publishing

IDEACONCERT, a pioneering South Korean technology company specializing in multimedia transformation, has introduced its revolutionary AI-driven animation platform Fullip to the education and publishing markets in the U.S and France. The company's groundbreaking solution transforms static webtoon and illustration content into dynamic, engaging video experiences, directly addressing the rapidly growing demand for immersive and accessible digital content across educational and creative sectors.

Fullip is an advanced SaaS platform that seamlessly converts static illustrations into captivating animated videos. Designed specifically for children's book publishers, educators, storytellers, and creative professionals, Fullip provides intuitive yet powerful tools to transform traditional story pages into dynamic, engaging video formats with unprecedented ease and professional quality results. Detailed information about Fullip technology is available at https://ideaconcert.com/.

The platform integrates comprehensive AI-driven features, including advanced text extraction, intelligent object separation, automatic scene composition, and robust automated video encoding capacity of up to 50GB per month. Through its innovative "B Project" initiative, Fullip supports collaborative revenue-sharing opportunities, empowering content creators and publishers to effectively monetize their creative works while maintaining full control and ownership. The flexible monthly subscription model ensures broad accessibility for individual creators, educational institutions, and publishing organizations of all sizes.

IDEACONCERT's flagship research project, Toonive, leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms to intelligently separate image components, arrange cinematic scenes with precision timing, and automatically integrate high-quality sound effects, professional dubbing, and multilingual translation capabilities. This foundation creates an entirely new era of accessible multimedia creation that requires minimal technical expertise while consistently delivering professional-level output and broadcast-quality results.

DalYong Jeon, CEO of IDEACONCERT, said, "Our mission is to make animation creation accessible to everyone. With Fullip, we aim to empower educators and publishers with tools that make content more engaging, inclusive, and impactful."

About IDEACONCERT

Founded as an innovative technology leader, IDEACONCERT has established itself as a premier developer of AI-powered multimedia solutions, with particular expertise in animation and interactive content creation technologies.

As the U.S. and France continue to advance their comprehensive digital transformation initiatives in education and publishing sectors, IDEACONCERT sees significant opportunities to collaborate with local educational institutions, publishers, and creative stakeholders. The company firmly believes its sophisticated AI-powered animation tools can significantly enhance interactive learning experiences, support large-scale educational resource digitization efforts, and help American and French publishers expand their global reach through innovative multimedia storytelling approaches.

IDEACONCERT is developing and preparing to launch a commercial service that transforms horizontal videos into vertical format. The upcoming service, KOTLIP, offers vertical video editing based on key elements, such as faces, expressions, and lip movements. This innovative solution is designed for video platforms, producers, and content creators who want to repurpose existing horizontal footage into vertical format. This service is now available for immediate use, and for any inquiries regarding KOTLIP, please contact ideaconcert@ideaconcert.com.

