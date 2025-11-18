UK merchants can now seamlessly manage shipping operations with new inventory and analytics solutions, flexible plans including a free option, and product advancements

ShipStation, the leading shipping and logistics solution, is adding exciting new capabilities to its end-to-end fulfilment for businesses across the UK designed to consolidate the shipping process all in one platform. The latest offerings-including Inventory Management, Warehouse Management, Analytics, updated customer plans including a free option, and more-equip merchants with tools to better manage often costly, complex aspects of order fulfilment. Together, the updates highlight ShipStation's efforts to help growing businesses simplify the fulfilment and shipping process and scale their operations with confidence.

"Whether shipping domestically or abroad, we're making it easier for UK merchants to automate and manage every stage of the fulfilment journey," said Kelly Vincent, Chief Product Officer at Auctane, ShipStation's parent company. "Businesses across the country can now run their operations with smart, affordable tools and choose the features that best fit their unique needs. By combining efficiency with data intelligence, we're unlocking greater cost savings and helping customers make informed decisions so they can focus on expanding."

Key Highlights:

Analytics: Provides clear insights into crucial operational metrics that can directly impact the bottom line. Transforming raw data into actionable intelligence, this expands ShipStation's existing capabilities. Seven new reporting dashboards give users a comprehensive view of their shipping operations, including product performance, sales trends, inventory, warehouse efficiency, and revenue versus fulfilment costs. Businesses can now confidently forecast profitability and uncover inefficiencies to drive growth, as well as optimize delivery times and shipping spend to save money and enjoy an efficient customer delivery experience.

Enhanced Inventory and Warehouse Management capabilities help customers address critical challenges such as overstocking, stockouts, and inventory syncing across selling channels. The new features include forecasting tools to more precisely align stock levels with anticipated demand, purchase order functionality for easier reordering, and lot tracking for precise batch management. In addition, a new mobile barcode scanning integration streamlines the inventory receiving and picking processes, significantly increasing efficiency, reducing inventory discrepancies, and accelerating order fulfilment. Building on ShipStation's inventory syncing functionality introduced earlier this year, the new solutions offer integrations with all major selling channels. Updated Plans and Services: Three new plans are now available to serve businesses in every stage of growth, plus a free limited volume plan for customers with smaller needs.

For more information about the new features and variety of solutions in the all-in-one platform and API offering, visit the ShipStation website.

About ShipStation:

Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. Since 2011, ShipStation's online shipping solution has helped businesses scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences-wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers over 400 integrations and partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfilment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, GlobalPost, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information, visit www.shipstation.com.

