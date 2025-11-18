Series A led by Creandum, with Elaia and Speedinvest, will accelerate the product development of GetVocal's AI customer experience platform

GetVocal, Europe's leading provider of conversational AI agents for enterprise customer support, today announced the closing of a $26 million Series A investment round led by Creandum with participation from Elaia and Speedinvest, bringing GetVocal's total fundraising to $30 million. GetVocal will use the funding to fuel product innovation, market expansion, and hiring across Europe as the company accelerates its mission to help enterprises build hybrid human-AI workforces.

Founded in 2023 by AI entrepreneurs Roy Moussa and Antonin Bertin, GetVocal is headquartered in Paris, with a 60-strong team spread across Europe. It serves 23 markets, with a stronghold in France and Portugal, and a rapidly growing presence in the UK and DACH. The company tackles one of the biggest barriers to conversational AI adoption the lack of trust and confidence in black-box autonomous systems by building trustworthy, transparent, and governed AI agents that accelerate the customer experience (CX) market's transition from "humans assisted by AI" to "AI powered by humans."

Unlike other agents on the market, GetVocal's large language models (LLMs) follow a strict business logic and are only deployed where AI works best ensuring that humans are in the loop when crucial decisions happen. GetVocal's CX platform acts as a single governing layer, orchestrating real-time collaboration between human and AI agents in a controlled environment, monitoring every conversation and alerting when human intervention is needed. Designed with the complexities of Europe in mind, the platform reliably supports the gradual shift of responsibilities to AI while maintaining complete transparency, auditability and compliance with the EU AI Act.

"Research by the MIT Media Lab shows that 95 percent of companies fail to get financial value from AI pilots because they lack the skills, processes, and governance to effectively integrate AI. Our customers are proudly in the five percent," said GetVocal CEO and Co-founder Roy Moussa. "We look forward to restoring confidence in AI agents and offering Europe's thriving enterprises a pragmatic solution to embed them in their customer experience operations. This funding will directly support the continued development of our hybrid workforce management capabilities and enable us to grow our international team and expand our commercial reach across Europe."

Major brands such as Vodafone, Glovo, and Movistar already trust GetVocal to simplify and enhance complex customer service interactions, achieving tangible impact at scale, while a pilot is in progress at Deutsche Telekom. For example, Glovo grew its agent fleet from one to 80 AI agents in less than 12 weeks. Bruno Machado, Senior Operations Manager at Glovo, said, "Deploying GetVocal has transformed how we serve our community. From reactivating users to streamlining management, the results speak for themselves: a five-fold increase in uptime and a 35 percent increase in deflection, in just weeks. GetVocal is accelerating our growth and ensuring that we remain a platform users can always count on."

Compared to existing enterprise solutions, GetVocal's AI agents drive 31 percent fewer live escalations, 45 percent more self-service resolutions, and achieve a 70 percent deflection rate within three months of launch. This means customers can double efficiency gains while maintaining high satisfaction scores.

GetVocal's AI agents are fully auditable, adhere to Europe's strictest data sovereignty requirements and can be deployed on a self-hosted basis, making them ideal for enterprises seeking to prove compliance with the EU AI Act and similar emerging regulations.

"Black-box AI erodes accountability, and legacy contact-centre software locks organisations into rigid workflows unsuitable for day-to-day operations. GetVocal has built a winning platform that enables true automation while providing a level of control over agent behaviour that supports scaling without abandoning responsibility," explained Hanel Baveja, Partner at Creandum, who will be joining GetVocal's board.

About GetVocal

GetVocal is the conversational AI platform built for hybrid human-AI workforces. Enterprises rely on GetVocal to build, govern, and optimise hybrid agent fleets monitoring customer support conversations in real time, intervening instantly, and safely shifting from human to AI service as automation skills evolve. With transparency and control at its core, GetVocal helps organisations modernise customer operations responsibly without compromising on experience or trust.

