DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Treatment Market to Reach USD 2.72 Billion by 2033, Driven by Next-Generation FXR Agonists & Immunomodulators | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Treatment Market reached USD 1.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to climb to USD 2.72 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2025-2033. The growth is attributed to rising PBC prevalence, increasing treatment adherence, and significant R&D advancements in FXR agonists, PPAR modulators, and immune-tolerance therapies.

PBC affects approximately 1 in every 1,000 women aged 40+, with global prevalence increasing 5-7% annually as improved diagnostics expand patient identification. This rising patient base is contributing directly to sustained market expansion.

Market Growth Drivers: Growth Trends Shaping the PBC Landscape

DataM Intelligence highlights multiple measurable factors accelerating market growth:

Global PBC prevalence now exceeds 300,000 diagnosed patients , up from 220,000 in 2018.

now exceeds , up from 220,000 in 2018. Treatment adherence for first-line UDCA therapies improved to 75% , supporting steady baseline revenue.

, supporting steady baseline revenue. Pipeline therapies such as seladelpar demonstrate >50% ALP reduction in clinical trials, showing superior biochemical response compared to legacy standards.

demonstrate in clinical trials, showing superior biochemical response compared to legacy standards. Combination therapy adoption is rising 12% YoY , especially among non-responders to UDCA monotherapy.

, especially among non-responders to UDCA monotherapy. Healthcare expenditures on autoimmune liver diseases reached USD 9.1 billion in 2024 , of which PBC accounted for 15%.

, of which PBC accounted for 15%. Early-line use of FXR agonists (e.g., obeticholic acid) is growing 18% YoY, in both the U.S. and selected EU5 markets.

These metrics underscore a shift toward biomarker-driven, receptor-targeted therapies that deliver clinically meaningful liver function improvement.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Drug Type

The market includes Obeticholic Acid, Seladelpar, Elafibranor, Ursodeoxycholic Acid (UDCA), and Other Emerging Therapies.

Ursodeoxycholic Acid (UDCA) remains the largest segment, representing 52% share (USD 690 million in 2024) , with steady adoption as the universal first-line standard.

remains the largest segment, representing , with steady adoption as the universal first-line standard. Obeticholic Acid accounts for 24% (USD 320 million) , maintaining strong uptake in UDCA non-responders; projected to exceed USD 650 million by 2033 .

accounts for , maintaining strong uptake in UDCA non-responders; projected to exceed . Seladelpar , post-approval, is expected to become the fastest-growing drug class with double-digit CAGR (15%) , projected to reach USD 400+ million by 2033 due to high biochemical response rates.

, post-approval, is expected to become the fastest-growing drug class with , projected to reach due to high biochemical response rates. Elafibranor and related PPAR therapies contribute 10% (USD 130 million) and will gain traction as alternative second-line options.

and related PPAR therapies contribute and will gain traction as alternative second-line options. Other therapies (immunomodulators, tolerance-inducing therapeutics) represent the remainder and are expected to gain share post-2030 as late-stage assets mature.

By Age Group

Adults (18-64 years) accounted for 58% of total patients (USD 770 million in 2024) , driven by earlier diagnosis and screening.

accounted for , driven by earlier diagnosis and screening. Geriatric patients (65+ years) represent 42% (USD 560 million) and will grow significantly, with global aging trends increasing PBC incidence in older populations.

By 2033, the geriatric treatment segment is expected to cross USD 1.1 billion, growing in line with global demographic shifts.

Regional Insights

United States

The U.S. accounted for approximately 46% of global market revenue (USD 610 million in 2024) and is projected to surpass USD 1.25 billion by 2033 at 8% CAGR.

Key quantitative drivers:

Over 120,000 PBC patients currently under active therapy.

currently under active therapy. FXR agonist adoption increased 22% YoY in major hepatology centers.

in major hepatology centers. U.S. PBC clinical trial density grew by 35% between 2021-2024, positioning the country as a global innovation hub.

Japan

Japan's PBC treatment market reached USD 98 million in 2024, expected to rise to USD 192 million by 2033 at 7.6% CAGR.

Key growth indicators:

Japan's prevalence rate (per 100,000) is 2.5× higher in women aged 50+.

in women aged 50+. UDCA usage remains exceptionally high with >80% adherence due to early screening protocols.

due to early screening protocols. Government support for autoimmune and cholestatic liver disorders increased by 18% YoY.

Competitive Landscape

According to DataM Intelligence, the market is moderately competitive with a blend of innovator companies, generics manufacturers, and emerging clinical-stage biotechs.

Key Players:

Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Gilead Sciences, Inc. | Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. | Teva Pharmaceutical USA, Inc. | Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. | AbbVie Inc. | Aden Healthcare | Zydus Therapeutics Inc. | COUR Pharmaceuticals | Kowa Company, Ltd. | Mirum Pharma | Parvus Therapeutics Inc. | GSK plc | Strides Pharma Science Limited | Calliditas Therapeutics AB

Key Highlights:

Gilead Sciences invested USD 450 million into autoimmune and liver disease R&D programs.

invested into autoimmune and liver disease R&D programs. Ipsen expanded liver-disease therapeutic revenue by 14% YoY , supported by enhanced market access programs.

expanded liver-disease therapeutic revenue by , supported by enhanced market access programs. Mirum Pharma recorded >USD 300 million annual revenue growth in rare cholestatic disorders.

recorded annual revenue growth in rare cholestatic disorders. Teva & Glenmark strengthened global UDCA supply, collectively increasing volume output by 12% YoY .

strengthened global UDCA supply, collectively increasing volume output by . Calliditas Therapeutics advanced multiple immunomodulation programs with strong clinical outcomes in liver inflammation biomarkers.

Collectively, top global players represent over 68% of total PBC treatment revenue, reflecting strong clinical investments and regulatory momentum.

Market Outlook & Strategic Opportunities

FXR and PPAR-targeted drugs will dominate new patient starts between 2026-2033 .

. Seladelpar, elafibranor, and novel immunotherapies are expected to account for 35% of second-line treatment revenue by 2033.

are expected to account for by 2033. Diagnostic improvements will expand the eligible patient pool by 25-30% over the next decade.

over the next decade. Asia-Pacific presents the fastest growth opportunity ( CAGR >9% ) due to aging populations and rising autoimmune disease incidence.

) due to aging populations and rising autoimmune disease incidence. Companies integrating biomarker-driven treatment algorithms, patient support programs, and global market access strategies will secure long-term competitive advantages.

Conclusion

The Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment Market is entering a new therapeutic era as next-generation FXR agonists, PPAR modulators, and immunomodulatory therapies reshape disease management. Growing from USD 1.33 billion in 2024 to USD 2.72 billion by 2033, the sector is expanding at a steady 7.8% CAGR.

According to DataM Intelligence, pharmaceutical innovators focusing on targeted, liver-specific mechanisms and long-term safety profiles will drive the next decade of clinical and commercial breakthroughs in PBC treatment.

