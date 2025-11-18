Swedbank AB: The Swedish Tax Agency grants Swedbank VAT refund

18 November 2025

According to decisions by the Swedish Tax Agency, Swedbank has paid too much VAT for the years 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023. The Swedish Tax Agency therefore reimburses a total of SEK 837 million to Swedbank, which reduces Swedbank's costs by the same amount in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Swedish Tax Agency has approved a new method for calculating deductible VAT. Swedbank earlier this year received similar VAT refunds for 2016-2018 and has also communicated that the bank had applied for a refund for 2019-2023. Swedbank is thereby awaiting a decision regarding 2021.

Contact:

Maria Caneman, head of Investor Relations, tel: +46 72?238 32 10, e-mail: maria.caneman@swedbank.se?

Love Liman Jacobsson, press officer, tel: +46 72?233 92 32, e-mail: love.liman.jacobsson@swedbank.se

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550?000 corporate customers in our four home markets: Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com