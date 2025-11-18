Regulatory News:

Eutelsat's (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) (the "Company") Board of Directors today approved the launch of a €828 million equity raise by way of reserved capital increase at a price per share of €4.00, to be subscribed by the French State1, Bharti Space Limited, His Majesty's Government2, CMA CGM Participations, and Le Fonds Stratégique de Participations ("FSP") (the "Reserved Capital Increase"), in accordance with the Extraordinary Resolutions voted at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 30September 2025.

The French State will subscribe for €551 million, Bharti Space Limited for €30 million, the UK Government for €90 million, CMA CGM Participations for €100 million, and FSP for €57 million.

Following this Reserved Capital Increase, the French State would hold a stake of 29.65% of the capital and voting rights of the Company, while Bharti Space Limited, UK Government, CMA CGM Participations and FSP would respectively hold 17.88%, 10.89%, 7.46% and 4.99% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company.

The settlement of the Reserved Capital Increase is expected in the next few days.

Following the completion of the Reserved Capital Increase, Jean-Baptiste Massignon and Jérémie Gué, appointed by the General Shareholders' Meeting of 30 September 2025, will take up their positions within the Board of Directors as directors appointed by the French State. The Board of Directors will subsequently be composed of 12 members.

Rights Issue

As announced on 19 June 2025 and 10 July 2025, a further €672 million equity raise will be undertaken by way of a rights issue (the "Rights Issue"), for which the investors in the Reserved Capital Increase have committed to take up their full rights. In aggregate, Eutelsat has therefore received irrevocable commitment subscriptions representing in excess of 70% of the contemplated Rights Issue.

As previously communicated, subject to market conditions and approval by the AMF of the related Prospectus, Eutelsat intends to execute the contemplated Rights Issue by 2025 year-end.

Part of a comprehensive financing strategy

These two capital increases, forming part of a comprehensive financing strategy alongside a dedicated debt refinancing plan, are aimed at enhancing the Company's financial flexibility and supporting investment in its existing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) capabilities and the future IRIS² constellation, while accelerating deleveraging towards its medium-term target of 3x Net debt to EBITDA.

Following the Capital Increases and the disposal of the passive ground segment, expected in H2 FY 2025-26, Eutelsat anticipates a Net Debt Adjusted EBITDA ratio of c.2.5x3 at year-end FY 2025-26. As result, the Company should be well placed to tap Debt Capital Markets and raise Export Credit Financing in order to fully cover the financing needs of its medium-term plan.

Financial outlook4

Eutelsat confirms its objectives for FY 2025-265, targeting revenues in line with, and an adjusted EBITDA margin slightly below, those of FY 2024-25. LEO revenues are expected to grow by 50% year-on-year.

Gross capital expenditure in FY 2025-26 is expected in a range of €1.0 to 1.1 billion.

Eutelsat's longer-term objectives are also confirmed: Revenues of the four operating verticals between €1.5 and 1.7 billion6 by the end of FY 2028-29, with LEO revenues significantly outperforming the market. Operating leverage driving a mid-to-high single-digit percentage point improvement in the EBITDA margin7, resulting in a margin of at least 60% by FY 2028-29. In the longer term (post FY 2028-29), the B2B connectivity market is expected to pursue its growth at a double-digit rate, mostly driven by LEO market expansion.

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,400 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

1 The French Government to invest via Agence des Participations de l'Etat ("APE") vehicle (the "French State").

2 Via The Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology ("UK Government").

3 After impact from passive ground segment partial disposal of €0.5bn.

4 Financial objectives assume: (i) no additional impact on revenues due to sanctions imposed on channels broadcast on the group's fleet (ii) the nominal launch and entry into operation of satellites in course of construction in accordance with the timetable envisaged by the Group; (iii) no incidents affecting any of the satellites in-orbit.

5 Before impact from passive ground segment partial disposal.

6 Data at EUR/USD rate of 1.12x and after impact from passive ground segment partial disposal.

7 Including an estimated annualized adjusted EBITDA impact of €(75-80)m due to passive ground segment disposal.

