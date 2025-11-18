The Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) says Germany's installation pace reflects shifting demand patterns between ground-mounted and rooftop PV systems.From pv magazine Germany Germany installed 1,145 MW of new photovoltaic capacity in October, according to preliminary figures from the Bundesnetzagentur. The total compared to 942 MW in September 2025 and 1,231 MW in October 2024. Bundesnetzagentur said that more capacity came from ground-mounted PV systems than from rooftop systems in October. The reverse trend held in September. The agency's data also indicated a continued decline in ...

