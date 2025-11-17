One & one Green Technologies. INC: One and One Green Technologies. INC Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results

SAN RAFAEL, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC ("One and One" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YDDL), a waste materials and scrap metal recycling company in the Philippines, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025:

H1 2025

H1 2024

Change Change (5,200 - Additional paid-in capital 392,356 392,356 Retained earnings 25,681,365 21,855,065 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (794,939 - (1,498,270 - Total Shareholders' Equity 25,278,782 20,749,151 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity - 49,864,969 - 36,518,117

ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In U.S. dollars except for share and per share data)

For the Six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues - 28,129,714 - 18,670,799 Cost of revenues 21,008,170 14,580,835 Gross profit 7,121,544 4,089,964 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 249,558 162,891 General and administrative expenses 1,167,954 961,536 Total operating expenses 1,417,512 1,124,427 Income from operations 5,704,032 2,965,537 Other (expenses) income: Interest income 307 39 Other (expenses) income, net (790,420 - 151,997 Interest expenses (3,013 - - Total other (expenses) income (793,126 - 152,036 Income before income tax expenses 4,910,906 3,117,573 Income tax expenses 1,084,606 718,732 Net income - 3,826,300 - 2,398,841 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted- 52,000,000 52,000,000 Earnings per share Basic and diluted- - 0.0736 - 0.0461 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income - 3,826,300 - 2,398,841 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 703,331 (923,742 - Total comprehensive income - 4,529,631 - 1,475,099