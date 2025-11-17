One & one Green Technologies. INC: One and One Green Technologies. INC Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results

SAN RAFAEL, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC ("One and One" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YDDL), a waste materials and scrap metal recycling company in the Philippines, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025:
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Change
|Change
|(5,200
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|392,356
|392,356
|Retained earnings
|25,681,365
|21,855,065
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(794,939
|-
|(1,498,270
|-
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|25,278,782
|20,749,151
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|-
|49,864,969
|-
|36,518,117
|ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. dollars except for share and per share data)
|For the Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|-
|28,129,714
|-
|18,670,799
|Cost of revenues
|21,008,170
|14,580,835
|Gross profit
|7,121,544
|4,089,964
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing expenses
|249,558
|162,891
|General and administrative expenses
|1,167,954
|961,536
|Total operating expenses
|1,417,512
|1,124,427
|Income from operations
|5,704,032
|2,965,537
|Other (expenses) income:
|Interest income
|307
|39
|Other (expenses) income, net
|(790,420
|-
|151,997
|Interest expenses
|(3,013
|-
|-
|Total other (expenses) income
|(793,126
|-
|152,036
|Income before income tax expenses
|4,910,906
|3,117,573
|Income tax expenses
|1,084,606
|718,732
|Net income
|-
|3,826,300
|-
|2,398,841
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted-
|52,000,000
|52,000,000
|Earnings per share
|Basic and diluted-
|-
|0.0736
|-
|0.0461
|Comprehensive income (loss):
|Net income
|-
|3,826,300
|-
|2,398,841
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|703,331
|(923,742
|-
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|4,529,631
|-
|1,475,099
|ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. dollars except for share and per share data)
|For the Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|-
|3,826,300
|-
|2,398,841
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation expenses
|456,709
|452,674
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|79,867
|108,661
|Deferred income taxes
|(1,145
|-
|(15,783
|-
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|667,809
|(7,855,754
|-
|Inventories
|(15,034,423
|-
|2,439,990
|Advances to suppliers
|-
|632,297
|Other receivables and current assets
|(327
|-
|(3,388
|-
|Customer advances
|-
|(595,870
|-
|Accounts payable
|7,149,232
|1,396,375
|Other payables and accrued expenses
|538,611
|96,100
|Taxes payable
|1,079,500
|1,331,055
|Due to a related party
|(28,714
|-
|(472
|-
|Operating lease liabilities
|(465,891
|-
|(29,482
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(1,732,472
|-
|355,244
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Payment of deferred offering costs
|(25,516
|-
|(231,737
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(25,516
|-
|(231,737
|-
|Net (decrease) increase of cash and cash equivalents
|(1,757,988
|-
|123,507
|Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
|32,921
|(39,563
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning
|1,847,634
|136,479
|Cash and cash equivalents - ending
|-
|122,567
|-
|220,423
|Supplementary cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|-
|3,013
|-
|-
|Income taxes paid
|-
|978
|-
|-
