WKN: A40XDG | ISIN: KYG6772F1028 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.11.25 | 20:22
5,150 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.11.2025 22:06 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

One & one Green Technologies. INC: One and One Green Technologies. INC Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results

SAN RAFAEL, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC ("One and One" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YDDL), a waste materials and scrap metal recycling company in the Philippines, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025:

H1 2025
H1 2024
ChangeChange (5,200-
Additional paid-in capital 392,356 392,356
Retained earnings 25,681,365 21,855,065
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (794,939- (1,498,270-
Total Shareholders' Equity 25,278,782 20,749,151
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity - 49,864,969 - 36,518,117
ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. dollars except for share and per share data)
For the Six months ended
June 30,
2025 2024
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Revenues - 28,129,714 - 18,670,799
Cost of revenues 21,008,170 14,580,835
Gross profit 7,121,544 4,089,964
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses 249,558 162,891
General and administrative expenses 1,167,954 961,536
Total operating expenses 1,417,512 1,124,427
Income from operations 5,704,032 2,965,537
Other (expenses) income:
Interest income 307 39
Other (expenses) income, net (790,420- 151,997
Interest expenses (3,013- -
Total other (expenses) income (793,126- 152,036
Income before income tax expenses 4,910,906 3,117,573
Income tax expenses 1,084,606 718,732
Net income - 3,826,300 - 2,398,841
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted- 52,000,000 52,000,000
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted- - 0.0736 - 0.0461
Comprehensive income (loss):
Net income - 3,826,300 - 2,398,841
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment 703,331 (923,742-
Total comprehensive income - 4,529,631 - 1,475,099
ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. dollars except for share and per share data)
For the Six months ended
June 30,
2025 2024
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income - 3,826,300 - 2,398,841
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expenses 456,709 452,674
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 79,867 108,661
Deferred income taxes (1,145- (15,783-
Changes in assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable 667,809 (7,855,754-
Inventories (15,034,423- 2,439,990
Advances to suppliers - 632,297
Other receivables and current assets (327- (3,388-
Customer advances - (595,870-
Accounts payable 7,149,232 1,396,375
Other payables and accrued expenses 538,611 96,100
Taxes payable 1,079,500 1,331,055
Due to a related party (28,714- (472-
Operating lease liabilities (465,891- (29,482-
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,732,472- 355,244
Cash flows from financing activities
Payment of deferred offering costs (25,516- (231,737-
Net cash used in financing activities (25,516- (231,737-
Net (decrease) increase of cash and cash equivalents (1,757,988- 123,507
Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 32,921 (39,563-
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning 1,847,634 136,479
Cash and cash equivalents - ending - 122,567 - 220,423
Supplementary cash flow information:
Interest paid - 3,013 - -
Income taxes paid - 978 - -

