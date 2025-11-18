Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market to Reach $3.3 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Driven by increase in air travel, surge in order for new aircraft from developing countries, and technological advancement in electric and hybrid aircrafts.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market by Mechanism (Hydraulic, Electrical), Deployment Location (Engine-Mounted, Fuselage-Mounted), and End User (Commercial, Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the aircraft thrust reverser market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The global aircraft thrust reverser market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by increase in air travel, surge in order for new aircraft from developing countries, and technological advancement in electric and hybrid aircrafts. Also, increase in sales of personal aircrafts and regional jets, as well as modernization of military aircrafts provide lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $1.9 billion Market Size in 2034 $3.3 billion CAGR 5.8 % No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Mechanism, Deployment Location, End User and Region. Drivers Increase in air travel Growing order for new aircraft from developing regions Technological advancement in electric and hybrid aircraft Opportunities Increase in sales of personal aircrafts and regional jets Modernization of military aircrafts Restraints Strengthening certification and regulatory requirements High development and manufacturing cost

The electric segment to dominate the market by 2034

By mechanism, the aircraft thrust reverser market is categorized into hydraulic and electrical. The electrical segment dominated the aircraft thrust reverser market in 2024 owing to electrical thrust reversers use electric actuators and motors instead of hydraulic power to activate the reverser mechanism. These systems are increasingly being adopted in modern and next-generation aircraft due to their lower weight, simplified design, and reduced maintenance requirements. They are particularly suitable for regional jets, business jets, and emerging electric or hybrid aircraft platforms.

The engine-mounted segment to dominate the market by 2034

By deployment location, the aircraft thrust reverser market is categorized into engine-mounted and fuselage mounted. The engine-mounted segment dominated the aircraft thrust reverser market. Owing to, engine-mounted thrust reversers are directly integrated into the aircraft engine nacelle. Engine Mounted are the most common type of thrust reverser configuration, especially in commercial airlines where engines are mounted on the wings. Engine-mounted reverser system is built around the engine's exhaust section and includes components such as blocker doors or translating sleeves which redirect the engine's thrust forward to slow the aircraft during landing.

The commercial segment to dominate the market share by 2034

By end user, the aircraft thrust reverser market is categorized into commercial and military. The commercial segment dominated the aircraft thrust reverser market in 2024. Owing to, commercial aircraft are designed and primarily used for transporting passengers and cargo. They are operated by airlines and are part of the civil aviation sector. These airplanes vary in size, ranging from small regional jets to large international airliners such as the Boeing 777 or Airbus A380. Commercial airplanes are equipped with features that enhance passenger comfort, safety, and efficiency, and they follow strict aviation regulations set by civil aviation authorities such as the FAA or ICAO.

North America is expected to dominate the market by 2034

Based on region the global aircraft thrust reverser industry is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the global market share in 2024, owing rise in geopolitical tension has lead to increased investment in modernizing military aircrafts. Moreover, the U.S. and Canda have pledged their allegiance to NATO, and also works for United Nations peace keeping mission and arctic security, which has resulted in increased need for modern aircrafts, thus driving the market demand. Likewise, the region has presence of numerous aircraft manufacturing companies such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Textron Aviation which further contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, increase in focus on the development of next-generation aircraft technologies and innovations in fuel efficiency standards has spurred advancements in thrust reverser design and materials, further stimulating the market growth.

Leading Market Players: -

Collins Aerospace

Safran S.A.

FACC AG

The NORDAM Group LLC

General Electric Company

Rolls-Royce plc

Pratt & Whitney

Aernnova Aerospace

Barnes Aerospace

Liebherr Aerospace.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aircraft thrust reverser market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

