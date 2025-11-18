GlobalFoundries Inc.: GlobalFoundries Acquires Advanced Micro Foundry, Accelerating Silicon Photonics Global Leadership and Expanding AI Infrastructure Portfolio

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) (GF) today announced the acquisition of Advanced Micro Foundry (AMF), a silicon photonics foundry based in Singapore, marking a pivotal step in GF's strategy to advance innovation and its leadership in silicon photonics. This acquisition will expand GF's silicon photonics technology portfolio, production capacity and research and development in Singapore, complementing its existing technology capabilities in the U.S. and unlocking new market opportunities with a broader set of datacenter and communication technologies.

GF's acquisition of AMF brings together AMF's manufacturing assets, extensive intellectual property and skilled talent to significantly expand GF's silicon photonics technology and establish the company as the largest silicon photonics pure-play foundry by revenue. Leveraging over 15 years of AMF's manufacturing expertise, GF will address demands in long-haul optical communications, computing, LiDAR and sensing on AMF's 200mm platform in Singapore with plans to scale to 300mm as market needs grow, ensuring reliable global supply for AI datacenters, communications and next-generation applications.

As traditional copper connections reach their physical limits, silicon photonics has emerged as a breakthrough technology that uses light to transfer data between and within data centers, delivering ultra-fast, energy-efficient performance. As GF continues to expand its U.S. manufacturing capacity for silicon photonics in New York, this acquisition accelerates the ramp of our Singapore operation, enhancing supply chain resilience and enabling customers to source secure, differentiated solutions from multiple geographies.

"Silicon photonics technology is essential for AI infrastructure. As data moves faster and workloads grow more complex, the ability to move information with greater speed, precision and power efficiency is now fundamental to AI datacenters and advanced telecom networks," said Tim Breen, CEO of GF. "Acquiring AMF enables GF to deliver an expanded, and differentiated, decade-long roadmap for pluggable transceivers and co-packaged optics, while accelerating growth of photonics into adjacent markets such as automotive and quantum computing."

In line with the acquisition, GF plans to establish a silicon photonics research and development center of excellence (CoE) in Singapore. This CoE will partner with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency, to advance GF's innovation roadmap by focusing on next-generation materials for ultra-fast data transfer at 400Gbps speed. This collaboration will enhance the company's silicon photonics platform to provide high-performance, secure data transfer solutions to our customers worldwide.

"AMF and GF share a vision of innovation and close customer partnerships to deliver differentiated solutions," said Jagadish CV, CEO of AMF. "With complementary technology portfolios, we are proud to join forces with a trusted manufacturer with global reach, and together, look forward to advancing silicon photonics technology for a broader range of markets and customers."

About Advanced Micro Foundry

Advanced Micro Foundry (AMF) Singapore is the world's first specialty Silicon Photonics foundry. AMF offers a full spectrum of manufacturing, prototyping, and testing services, all supported by proprietary technology platforms. These platforms are enhanced by continuously evolving Process Design Kits (PDKs), which are designed in-house for applications in sectors like Telecom, Data Centers, LiDAR, and Sensors. AMF's commitment to device innovation and excellence in delivery has been pivotal in the rapid growth of Silicon Photonics products globally.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented global team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding and in connection with GF's acquisition of AMF, including but not limited to expected market demand and growth trends for silicon photonics; product development and demand and related business strategy plans; business opportunities, partnerships and positioning; and trends and market demands in AI development. Forward-looking statements are subject to a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential delays or failures to integrate the acquired operations, technologies, services and personnel, to further develop the acquired business and technology and transition customers, and to perform the ongoing contractual obligations in connection with the AMF acquisition, as well as potential adverse effects or changes to relationships with customers, employees, suppliers or other parties resulting from the completion of the AMF acquisition, any of which could adversely affect our business, including current plans and operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements and urged to review the risks and uncertainties discussed in our 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F, current reports on Form 6-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, projections and limited information available at the time they are made. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.



