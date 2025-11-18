TGS ASA: TGS Awarded Reservoir Monitoring and Source Contract Offshore Norway

OSLO, Norway (18 November 2025) - TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce that a major international energy company has extended its current contracts for the provision of reservoir monitoring and source services related to Permanent Reservoir Monitoring (PRM) and 4D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) surveys on the Norwegian continental shelf. Both extensions have a nominal five-year duration, until 2030, with options to extend for a further five-year period.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased that our client extends the current contracts for another five-year period, which ensures continuity of our PRM and source business combined with repeat 4D OBN surveys. The contract renewal is a testament that our PRM and OBN services provide the highest quality seismic results in a cost-effective manner."

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

