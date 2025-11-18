TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13.2025

18.11.2025

TRESU Investment Holding A/S - adjustment to full year 2025 guidance

TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces an adjustment to full year guidance for 2025 mainly driven by a market slowdown impacting both our Systems and Machine & Units segments.

The Customer Care business is expected to grow further and will end above last year.

Therefore, we are adjusting our expectations for full year 2025 revenue growth to be in the range of -5% to -10% (previous guidance 0%-10%) and the IFRS adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of +3% to +7% (previous guidance 0%-5%).

Cash Flow is unchanged.

Stephan Plenz

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480

CFO, Jesper Eriksen, phone: +45 6073 1967