OVHcloud strengthens its European leadership with its first 3-AZ region in Germany

Roubaix - 18 November 2025 - As part of the "European Digital Sovereignty Summit," OVHcloud, the European cloud leader and global technology player, today announced the strengthening of its presence in Germany with the deployment of a 3-AZ region in Berlin. Following France and Italy, this third European 3-AZ cloud region consolidates OVHcloud's foothold on the continent and illustrates its commitment to offering ever-higher levels of security, resilience, and high availability.

A European deployment to support the digital transformation of society

European public organizations demand strategic autonomy and resilience, while businesses seek security and compliance, particularly in highly regulated sectors such as finance, energy, and defense. OVHcloud meets these needs with more than 80 products in its 20 European datacenters.

As the first European provider to offer multi-zone high availability (3-AZ) regions in Paris and Milan, the group has announced the upcoming deployment of a third 3-AZ region in Berlin to meet the needs of its customers.

- Our new 3-AZ region in Berlin will strengthen the security and resilience of European digital infrastructures. With this location, we are confirming our ambition to support the entire economy, regardless of sector or organization size. European digital sovereignty is not built with isolated champions, but with systemic players capable of operating on an international scale," said Octave Klaba, founder and CEO of OVHcloud.

Present in Germany since 2005 and already operating two datacenters in the country, this new facility confirms OVHcloud's role as a trusted partner for German public and private organizations such as Commerz Real, ITSC, the Bundesagentur für Arbeit, and the Bundespolizei.

3-AZ: a strategic model for ensuring security, resilience, and performance

The 3-AZ model is designed for critical applications requiring high availability and resilience. A region comprises three independent Availability Zones, with datacenters located a few dozen kilometers apart, equipped with separate power supplies and network connections. It guarantees low latency and maximum security, as well as service continuity, particularly for disaster recovery plans in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and public services.

This deployment model is a strategic priority for OVHcloud and a significant contributor to the economy's digital transformation. As such, OVHcloud will continue to develop highly redundant cloud infrastructures (3-AZ regions) in Europe, with the opening of new regions in other European cities in the future.

OVHcloud is a global cloud player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1,6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

