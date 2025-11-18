iQIYI, Inc.: iQIYI Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB6.68 billion (US$938.7 million 1 ), decreasing 8% year over year.

), decreasing 8% year over year. Operating loss was RMB121.8 million (US$17.1 million) and operating loss margin was 2%, compared to operating income of RMB238.9 million and operating income margin of 3% in the same period in 2024.

Non-GAAP operating loss 2 was RMB21.9 million (US$3.1 million) and non-GAAP operating loss margin was 0.3%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB368.6 million and non-GAAP operating income margin of 5% in the same period in 2024.

was RMB21.9 million (US$3.1 million) and non-GAAP operating loss margin was 0.3%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB368.6 million and non-GAAP operating income margin of 5% in the same period in 2024. Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB248.9 million (US$35.0 million), compared to net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB229.4 million in the same period in 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to iQIYI2 was RMB148.2 million (US$20.8 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB479.8 million in the same period in 2024.





"The success of our recent drama hits underscores our consistent ability to amplify IP value through high-quality storytelling and advanced production, to connect with broad audiences, and to build our business model with IP at its core," commented Mr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI. "We continue to scale our IP-centric ecosystem by expanding from online to offline, growing from domestic to overseas markets, and leveraging AI to revolutionize content creation and consumption."

"Our investments in new initiatives have started to bear fruit, as demonstrated by the robust growth of our overseas operations in recent quarters. Meanwhile, we have maintained our leadership in the domestic market, holding the top position in total drama viewership market share for the third quarter of 2025, according to Enlightent data," commented Mr. Jun Wang, Chief Financial Officer of iQIYI.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB"), except for per ADS data, unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2025

2025

RMB RMB RMB Total revenues 7,245,681 6,628,248 6,682,385 Operating income/(loss) 238,921 (46,168 - (121,809 - Operating income/(loss) (non-GAAP) 368,644 58,678 (21,856 - Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. 229,412 (133,708 - (248,932 - Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (non-GAAP) 479,787 14,652 (148,180 - Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS 0.24 (0.14 - (0.26 - Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS (non-GAAP)2 0.50 0.02 (0.15 -

Footnotes:

[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB7.1190 as of September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues reached RMB6.68 billion (US$938.7 million), decreasing 8% year over year.

Membership services revenue was RMB4.21 billion (US$591.7 million), decreasing 4% year over year, primarily due to a lighter content slate compared to the same period last year.

Online advertising services revenue was RMB1.24 billion (US$174.3 million), decreasing 7% year over year. During the quarter, our brand advertising business achieved solid year-over-year growth, while the increase was offset by the decrease in performance-based advertising business.

Content distribution revenue was RMB644.5 million (US$90.5 million), decreasing 21% year over year. During the quarter, revenue from distribution of theatrical movies invested by iQIYI recorded robust year-over-year growth, while the increase was offset by the decrease in content distribution revenue related to drama series.

Other revenues were RMB585.0 million (US$82.2 million), decreasing 20% year over year, mainly due to the alteration of certain business cooperation arrangement.

Cost of revenues was RMB5.47 billion (US$768.0 million), decreasing 3% year over year. Content costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB4.04 billion (US$567.9 million), decreasing 1% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB925.0 million (US$129.9 million), increasing 2% year over year.

Research and development expenses were RMB412.1 million (US$57.9 million), decreasing 8% year over year, primarily due to the decline of personnel-related compensation expenses.

Operating loss was RMB121.8 million (US$17.1 million), compared to operating income of RMB238.9 million in the same period in 2024. Operating loss margin was 2%, compared to operating income margin of 3% in the same period in 2024.

Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB21.9 million (US$3.1 million), compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB368.6 million in the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP operating loss margin was 0.3%, compared to non-GAAP operating income margin of 5% in the same period in 2024.

Total other expense was RMB85.1 million (US$12.0 million), compared to total other income of RMB8.4 million in the same period in 2024. The year over year variance was primarily due to the fluctuation of exchange rate between the Renminbi and the U.S. dollar, partially offset by the decrease in impairment provision and less interest expenses.

Loss before income taxes was RMB206.9 million (US$29.1 million), compared to income before income taxes of RMB247.3 million in the same period in 2024.

Income tax expense was RMB40.0 million (US$5.6 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB11.5 million in the same period in 2024.

Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB248.9 million (US$35.0 million), compared to net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB229.4 million in the same period in 2024. Diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.26 (US$0.04) for the third quarter of 2025, compared to diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB0.24 in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB148.2 million (US$20.8 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB479.8 million in the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.15 (US$0.02), compared to non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB0.50 in the same period of 2024.

Net cash used for operating activities was RMB267.6 million (US$37.6 million), compared to net cash provided by operating activities of RM242.5 million in the same period of 2024. Free cash flow was negative RMB290.3 million (negative US$40.8 million), compared to free cash flow of RMB234.8 million in the same period of 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term restricted cash included in prepayments and other assets of RMB4.88 billion (US$686.0 million). In addition, as of the same date, the Company had a loan of US$522.5 million to PAG, recorded under the line item of amounts due from related parties.



About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as iQIYI's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. iQIYI may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about iQIYI's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iQIYI's strategies; iQIYI's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; iQIYI's ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; changes in iQIYI's revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and iQIYI undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement iQIYI's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, iQIYI uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income/(loss), non-GAAP operating income/(loss) margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI per ADS and free cash flow. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

iQIYI believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its operating performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to the non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to iQIYI's historical operating performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that the non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) represents operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. represents net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. iQIYI's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, primarily amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per ADS represents diluted net income/(loss) per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

iQIYI, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss)

(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024

2025

2025

RMB RMB RMB (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Membership services 4,365,955 4,090,126 4,212,294 Online advertising services 1,336,932 1,272,198 1,240,570 Content distribution 814,028 436,578 644,474 Others 728,766 829,346 585,047 Total revenues 7,245,681 6,628,248 6,682,385 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (5,649,836 - (5,292,894 - (5,467,033 - Selling, general and administrative (907,885 - (959,604 - (925,024 - Research and development (449,039 - (421,918 - (412,137 - Total operating costs and expenses (7,006,760 - (6,674,416 - (6,804,194 - Operating income/(loss) 238,921 (46,168 - (121,809 - Other income/(expense): Interest income 69,044 87,779 83,326 Interest expenses (256,440 - (235,267 - (220,642 - Foreign exchange gain, net 296,030 100,811 38,434 Share of gains/(losses) from equity method investments 4,627 (1,086 - 310 Others, net (104,867 - (14,134 - 13,485 Total other income/(expense), net 8,394 (61,897 - (85,087 - Income/(loss) before income taxes 247,315 (108,065 - (206,896 - Income tax expense (11,483 - (27,155 - (40,040 - Net income/(loss) 235,832 (135,220 - (246,936 - Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,420 (1,512 - 1,996 Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. 229,412 (133,708 - (248,932 - Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 229,412 (133,708 - (248,932 - Net income/(loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares: Basic 0.03 (0.02 - (0.04 - Diluted 0.03 (0.02 - (0.04 - Net income/(loss) per ADS (1 ADS equals 7 Class A ordinary shares): Basic 0.24 (0.14 - (0.26 - Diluted 0.24 (0.14 - (0.26 - Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares used in net income/(loss) per share computation: Basic 6,737,281,504 6,743,563,754 6,747,637,741 Diluted 6,779,359,665 6,743,563,754 6,747,637,741

iQIYI, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

December 31, September 30, 2024

2025

RMB RMB (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,529,679 3,956,761 Restricted cash - 1,853 Short-term investments 941,610 114,489 Accounts receivable, net 2,191,178 2,270,954 Prepayments and other assets 2,192,928 2,158,249 Amounts due from related parties 283,123 245,940 Licensed copyrights, net 388,718 609,697 Total current assets 9,527,236 9,357,943 Non-current assets: Fixed assets, net 877,982 848,211 Long-term investments 2,108,477 1,962,317 Deferred tax assts, net 23,536 16,652 Licensed copyrights, net 6,930,053 6,287,489 Intangible assets, net 289,861 235,696 Produced content, net 14,707,869 14,314,030 Prepayments and other assets 2,913,919 4,592,085 Operating lease assets 609,832 505,970 Goodwill 3,820,823 3,820,823 Amounts due from related parties 3,950,937 3,846,566 Total non-current assets 36,233,289 36,429,839 Total assets 45,760,525 45,787,782 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities- Accounts and notes payable 6,482,209 6,746,259 Amounts due to related parties 3,239,036 3,429,916 Customer advances and deferred revenue 4,403,686 4,107,725 Convertible senior notes, current portion 242,460 1,477,291 Short-term loans 3,786,901 2,232,484 Long-term loans, current portion 167,987 620,591 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 96,675 83,355 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,058,379 2,589,050 Total current liabilities 21,477,333 21,286,671 Non-current liabilities: Long-term loans 1,036,835 3,223,894 Convertible senior notes 8,350,570 6,754,934 Amounts due to related parties 59,226 43,757 Operating lease liabilities 461,974 349,651 Other non-current liabilities 1,000,823 795,662 Total non-current liabilities 10,909,428 11,167,898 Total liabilities 32,386,761 32,454,569 Shareholders' equity: Class A ordinary shares 238 239 Class B ordinary shares 193 193 Additional paid-in capital 55,623,841 55,941,000 Accumulated deficit (43,809,369 - (44,009,864 - Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,550,523 1,407,954 Non-controlling interests 8,338 (6,309 - Total shareholders' equity 13,373,764 13,333,213 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 45,760,525 45,787,782

iQIYI, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024

2025

2025

RMB RMB RMB (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities 242,517 (12,731 - (267,581 - Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities (1- 2) (1,662,662 - (114,005 - 763,706 Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities (2,611,570 - (465,256 - 150,809 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (83,808 - (27,881 - (16,074 - Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,115,523 - (619,873 - 630,860 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 7,907,383 4,758,390 4,138,517 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 3,791,860 4,138,517 4,769,377 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents 3,241,336 3,329,708 3,956,761 Restricted cash - 2,062 1,853 Long-term restricted cash 550,524 806,747 810,763 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 3,791,860 4,138,517 4,769,377 Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities 242,517 (12,731 - (267,581 - Less: Capital expenditures (2) (7,700 - (21,410 - (22,733 - Free cash flow 234,817 (34,141 - (290,314 -

(1) Net cash provided by or used for investing activities primarily consists of net cash flows from investing in debt securities, purchase of long-term investments and capital expenditures.

(2) Capital expenditures are incurred primarily in connection with construction in process, computers and servers.

iQIYI, INC.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB"), except for per ADS information, unaudited) - Three Months Ended - September 30, June 30, September 30, - 2024

2025

2025

- RMB RMB RMB - Operating income/(loss) 238,921 (46,168 - (121,809 - Add: Share-based compensation expenses 128,190 103,313 98,420 Add: Amortization of intangible assets(1) 1,533 1,533 1,533 Operating income/(loss) (non-GAAP) 368,644 58,678 (21,856 - - - Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. 229,412 (133,708 - (248,932 - Add: Share-based compensation expenses 128,190 103,313 98,420 Add: Amortization of intangible assets(1) 1,533 1,533 1,533 Add: Disposal loss 22,265 - - Add: Impairment of long-term investments 91,243 25,950 - Add: Fair value loss of long-term investments 7,407 17,564 799 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(2) (263 - - - Net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (non-GAAP) 479,787 14,652 (148,180 - - Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS 0.24 (0.14 - (0.26 - Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS 0.26 0.16 0.11 Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS (non-GAAP) 0.50 0.02 (0.15 -

(1) This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

(2) This represents tax impact of all relevant non-GAAP adjustments.