Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd: POP Culture Group Reports Stellar FY2025 Results: Revenue Surpasses $100 Million for the First Time, Surging 127% Year-On-Year

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POP Culture Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CPOP, "POP Culture" or the "Company"), today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025. The results reflect a significant leap in the Company's annual revenue, which surpassed the US$100 million mark for the first time. This milestone also marks breakthrough developments in Chinese Pop Culture's live entertainment and digital entertainment segments. Profitability improved substantially, with the net loss narrowing significantly. The Company successfully achieved positive operating cash flow, demonstrating robust business growth momentum and exceptional operational management capabilities.

Revenue Achieves Historic Breakthrough, Digital Entertainment Business Becomes Core Driver

In fiscal year 2025, the Company generated total revenue of US$107.6 million, representing a substantial 127% increase from US$47.4 million in fiscal year 2024. This growth significantly exceeded market expectations, primarily driven by the outstanding performance of the Company's core business segments. Notably, revenue from the digital entertainment business soared to US$95.3 million, a remarkable 141% increase from the prior fiscal year, solidifying its position as the Company's primary growth engine and main revenue pillar.

Improved Gross Margin and Effective Expense Control Narrow Loss Significantly

While rapidly expanding its revenue scale, the Company achieved a fundamental improvement in profitability. Gross profit for FY2025 reached US$4.32 million, representing a 50% year-over-year increase. More importantly, the Company demonstrated strong operational management capabilities. Daily operating expenses (including selling and administrative expenses) were effectively controlled, totaling US$2.02 million, a significant 32% decrease from US$2.99 million in the previous fiscal year. This indicates a notable enhancement in operational efficiency alongside rapid business growth.

Solid Cash Flow and Asset Structure Lay Foundation for Future Development

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's cash balance stood at US$2.605 million. Notably, the Company achieved positive net operating cash flow of US$192.8 thousand in FY2025, demonstrating that its core business has developed self-sustaining capabilities and providing a solid foundation for future sustainable growth and strategic investment. The Company also maintained a healthy net asset value of US$21.61 million.

About POP Culture Group Co., Ltd.

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a Chinese pop culture company headquartered in Xiamen, China. The Company aims to promote Chinese pop culture and its values while fostering cultural exchanges between the United States and China. With the values of Chinese pop culture at its core and the younger generation as its primary target audience, the Company hosts entertainment events, operates Chinese pop culture online programs, and provides event planning and execution services and brand promotion services to corporate clients. In recent years, the Company has focused on developing and hosting its own Chinese pop culture events. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.cpop.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 86-0592-5968169

SOURCE Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd