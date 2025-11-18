The Organizing Committee of 2025 Maritime Silk Road Urban Cooperation and Development Conference & The International Travel Agents Conference: China's time-honored commercial port city Wenzhou to facilitate dialogue between East and West

WENZHOU, China, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 18 to 20, Wenzhou, a coastal city in east China's Zhejiang Province, will host 2025 Maritime Silk Road Urban Cooperation and Development Conference & The International Travel Agents Conference.

Highlighting integration, innovation and win-win cooperation, the event will create a range of exchange platforms, design supporting activities, and build a new transnational bridge linking East and West.

During the Song and Yuan dynasties, Wenzhou became a core node of the Maritime Silk Road, thanks to the ancient Shuomen Port. Today, this millennium-old commercial port is reviving its historical legacy through new archaeological findings.

The conference will release research on the port's ancient sunken ship ruins and trade relics - evidence of the prosperous trade that once saw lacquerware, porcelain, and tea sail from here, adding fresh proof to the Maritime Silk Road's history.

Wenzhou's appeal to the world lies in its blend of natural gifts and cultural tourism value. The ecological beauty of Nanxi River, the dramatic landscapes of Yandang Mountain, the cultural depth of Jiangxin Islet, and the vibrant street life of Wuma Street together form a unique example of oriental landscape aesthetics.

During the conference, a joint tourism initiative will launch, and international travel agencies will sign agreements on mutual tourist exchange - helping Wenzhou's landscapes gain global recognition.

Innovation has breathed new life into this ancient port. From the legendary private economy shaped by the unique entrepreneurial spirit of the local business community to China's first municipal-level bureau to promote and regulate artificial intelligence (AI), Wenzhou has long led reform with boldness.

Today, it is using AI to drive the global expansion of cultural new pillars exports, namely online literature, web dramas, and online games. The conference will feature events like the Asia-Pacific AI short drama competition semi-finals and an exhibition of online literature IP adaptations, showcasing the deep integration of technology and culture and offering a new model for global cultural industry cooperation.

As a hometown of overseas Chinese with connections across over 130 countries and regions, Wenzhou serves as a key bridge for cross-civilization dialogue. During the event, Chinese and Greek artists will spend 12 days sketching and exhibiting works to showcase cultural exchange between the two nations; global KOLs will share Wenzhou's innovation stories through field trips; and activities promoting sharing Chinese stories effectively will boost the global spread of Maritime Silk Road culture.

Via a series of activities, the conference maps out a comprehensive vision for Maritime Silk Road cooperation.

The main venue will release the Maritime Silk Road city comprehensive influence index report; eight parallel sessions will cover areas like international travel agency cooperation, arts and crafts exhibitions, and AI empowerment demos; and several supporting activities will let global guests experience Wenzhou's urban charm firsthand.

Notably, outcomes including the launch of an international communication think tank, the certification of China-Europe cultural tourism destinations, and the signing of a consensus on Maritime Silk Road city cultural export cooperation will lay the groundwork for long-term cooperation among cities along the route.

Through a series of activities that will showcase Wenzhou from the historical relics of Shuomen Port to the natural scenery of Nanxi River, from the innovative energy of tech parks to the life aesthetics of Qingdeng Market, attendees will feel the unique charm of this time-honored commercial port.

Source: The Organizing Committee of 2025 Maritime Silk Road Urban Cooperation and Development Conference & The International Travel Agents Conference

Contact for media only: Contact person: Ms. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558