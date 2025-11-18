Anzeige
WKN: 904218 | ISIN: IL0010811243 | Ticker-Symbol: EB2
Tradegate
18.11.25 | 11:39
453,00 Euro
+4,23 % +18,40
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
453,40462,6011:49
0,0000,00011:40
PR Newswire
18.11.2025 09:54 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elbit Systems Ltd.: Elbit Systems Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Order backlog at $25.2 billion; Revenues of $1.9 billion; GAAP net income of $133.4 million; Non-GAAP net income of $159.8 million; GAAP net EPS of $2.80; Non-GAAP net EPS of $3.35

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), the international high technology defense company, reported today its consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 10 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, stated:

"Elbit Systems today reports strong quarterly results, with double-digit growth in sales and profits, as well as continued, consistent expansion of the order backlog, which has reached a record level of over $25 billion, providing long term visibility for the coming years. These results reflect the significant contracts the Company has secured across Europe and from customers worldwide, who continue to choose Elbit Systems' advanced systems amid the ongoing global conflicts and increasing defense budgets. Our tested and proven systems contribute to substantial operational successes and achievements, and they strengthen the national security of many countries, including those in Europe, which has become a major market for the Company. I wish to thank Elbit Systems' employees, customers and business partners worldwide for their dedication and unwavering commitment during challenging and difficult times. We continue to work relentlessly and invest in research and development, to create significant added value in the face of global security challenges, and the results we are presenting today reflect these important collective efforts."

Third quarter 2025 results:

Revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were $1,921.6 million, as compared to $1,717.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Aerospace revenues decreased by 3% in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to the decrease in Precision Guided Munition (PGM) sales in Asia Pacific, partially offset by the increase in PGM sales in Israel. C4I and Cyber revenues increased by 14%, mainly due to radio systems and command and control systems sales in Europe. ISTAR and EW revenues increased by 5%, mainly due to Electro-Optic systems and Electronic Warfare systems sales in Israel. Land revenues increased by 41%, mainly due to ammunition and munition sales in Israel and Europe. Elbit Systems of America revenues decreased by 2%, mainly due to the decrease in Electronic systems and medical instrumentation sales, partially offset by the increase in Maritime and in Warfighters systems sales.

For distribution of revenues by segments and geographic regions see the tables on page 9.

GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2025 was $478.2 million (24.9% of revenues), as compared to $412.8 million (24.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $484.3 million (25.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $419.4 million (24.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

Research and development expenses, net were $129.1 million (6.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $119.9 million (7.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $91.0 million (4.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $91.3 million (5.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses, net were $86.7 million (4.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $75.7 million (4.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2025 was $171.4 million (8.9% of revenues), as compared to $125.8 million (7.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $186.7 million (9.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $140.7 million (8.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

Financial expenses, net were $34.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $45.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in financial expenses, net in the third quarter of 2025, was mainly due to a reduction in the average net debt.

Taxes on income were $11.4 million (effective tax rate of 8.2%) in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $12.8 million (effective tax rate of 14.6%) in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2025, was mainly due to the increase in deferred tax assets.

GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2025 was $133.4 million (6.9% of revenues), as compared to $79.1 million (4.6% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2025 was in line with the increase in the Company's activity and order backlog. Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2025 was $159.8 million (8.3% of revenues), as compared to $98.8 million (5.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2025 were $2.80, as compared to $1.77 in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company'sshareholders were $3.35 for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $2.21 for the third quarter of 2024.

The Company's order backlog as of September 30, 2025 totaled $25.2 billion. The increase in backlog during the quarter came mainly from new European orders. Approximately 69% of the current backlog is attributable to orders outside of Israel. Approximately 38% of the order backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2025 and 2026.

Cash flow provided by operating activities in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $461.0 million, as compared to $82.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The cash flow in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was affected mainly by the strong increase in net income.

* see page 10

Impact of recent conflicts in the Middle East on the Company:

The war which began on October 7, 2023, continued throughout most of 2025, until a cease fire was agreed with Hamas on October 9, 2025. A cease fire between Israel and Iran was declared on June 24, 2025, following the preceding 12-day conflict.

Since the commencement of the war, Elbit Systems has experienced a material increase in the demand for its products and solutions from the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) compared to the demand levels prior to the war. Such increased demand may continue and could generate material additional orders to the Company.

As a result of the war and the other conflicts in the Middle East, some of Elbit Systems' operations have experienced disruptions due to supply chain and operational constraints, including among others increases in transportation costs and delays due to factors such as the Houthi movement attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, material and component shortages and elevated prices, employee call-ups for reserve duty, limitations imposed by some countries on engagement with Israel and attacks on some of Elbit Systems' global facilities by anti-Israeli organizations.

Elbit Systems has taken various steps to protect its employees worldwide, to support increased production, to increase raw material and component inventories, to mitigate supply chain disruptions and to maintain business continuity. Following the cease fires, these operational effects on the Company have been reduced. Future developments are difficult to predict at this time.

Recent Events:

On September 17, 2025, the Company announced that the Israel Securities Authority extended the term of the Company's shelf prospectus filed in September 2023, by 12 months, until September 27, 2026.

On October 30, 2025, the Company announced that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 29, 2025 at the Company's offices in Haifa, the proposed resolutions described in the Proxy Statement to the Shareholders dated September 18, 2025 were approved by the required majority.

On November 17, 2025, the Company announced that it has signed an international contract for a strategic solution in an amount of approximately $2.3 billion. The contract will be performed over a period of eight years.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend's record date is December 22, 2025. The dividend will be paid on January 5, 2026, after deduction of withholding tax, at the rate of 16.8%.

Conference Call:

The Company will be hosting a conference call today, Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer questions.

To participate, please call one of the teleconferencing numbers that follow. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1-866-744-5399
 Canada Dial-in Number: 1-866-485-2399
 Israel Dial-in Number: 03-918-0644
 International Dial-in Number: 972-3-918-0644
 at 9:00am Eastern Time; 6:00am Pacific Time; 4:00pm Israel Time

The conference call will also be broadcast live on Elbit Systems' website at https://www.elbitsystems.com. An online replay will be available from 24 hours after the call ends.

Alternatively, for two days following the call, investors will be able to dial a replay number to listen to the call. The dial-in numbers are: 1-888-782-4291 (US and Canada) or +972-3-925-5900 (Israel and International).

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company, delivering advanced solutions for a secure and safer world. Elbit Systems develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains a range of next-generation solutions across multiple domains.

Driven by its agile, collaborative culture, and leveraging Israel's technology ecosystem, Elbit Systems enables customers to address rapidly evolving battlefield challenges and overcome threats.

Elbit Systems employs approximately 20,000 people in dozens of countries across five continents. The Company reported $1,922 million in revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and an order backlog of $25.2 billion as of such date.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on X or visit our official Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn channels.

Attachments:

Consolidated balance sheets

Consolidated statements of income

Consolidated statements of cash flows

Consolidated revenue distribution by geographical regions and by segments

Company Contact:

Dr. Yaacov (Kobi) Kagan, EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-77-2946663
[email protected]

Daniella Finn, VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +972-77-2948984
[email protected]

Dalia Bodinger , VP, Communications & Brand
Tel: +972-77-2947602
[email protected]

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; including the duration and scope of the war in Israel, and the potential impact on our operations; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this press release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

(FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW)

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(US Dollars in thousands)




As of

September 30, 2025

As of

December 31, 2024

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 142,593


$ 265,351


Short-term bank deposits

593,037


1,330


Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net

3,154,023


2,942,886


Other receivables and prepaid expenses

404,936


371,918


Inventories, net

3,146,124


2,773,696


Total current assets

7,440,713


6,355,181







Investments in affiliated companies and other companies

128,582


126,007


Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets

666,966


516,299


Long-term bank deposits and other receivables

54,903


67,510


Deferred income taxes, net

52,895


34,064


Severance pay fund

236,278


223,167


Total

1,139,624


967,047







Operating lease right of use assets

515,750


527,075


Property, plant and equipment, net

1,353,493


1,276,948


Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,829,663


1,845,345


Total assets

$ 12,279,243


$ 10,971,596







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term bank credit and loans

$ 168,482


$ 450,856


Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes

81,399


74,561


Operating lease liabilities

96,681


84,912


Trade payables

1,569,589


1,343,816


Other payables and accrued expenses

1,396,021


1,207,717


Contract liabilities

2,324,024


2,149,306


Total current liabilities

5,636,196


5,311,168







Long-term loans, net of current maturities

18,077


27,395


Series B, C and D Notes, net of current maturities

231,548


278,529


Employee benefit liabilities

493,087


454,334


Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net

109,474


73,916


Contract liabilities

1,018,803


816,796


Operating lease liabilities

473,126


454,057


Other long-term liabilities

280,554


274,421


Total long-term liabilities

2,624,669


2,379,448







Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity

4,013,808


3,277,540


Non-controlling interests

4,570


3,440


Total equity

4,018,378


3,280,980


Total liabilities and equity

$ 12,279,243


$ 10,971,596

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(US Dollars in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)




Nine months
ended
September 30,
2025

Nine months
ended
September 30,
2024

Three months
ended
September 30,
2025

Three months
ended
September 30,
2024

Year ended
December 31,
2024

Revenues

$ 5,790,068


$ 4,897,655


$ 1,921,608


$ 1,717,547


$ 6,827,871

Cost of revenues

4,384,609


3,721,036


1,443,369


1,304,763


5,186,051

Gross profit

1,405,459


1,176,619


478,239


412,784


1,641,820











Operating expenses:








Research and development, net

373,047


335,210


129,110


119,890


466,402

Marketing and selling, net

283,366


268,144


90,955


91,349


375,358

General and administrative, net

270,087


225,608


86,740


75,736


311,007

Total operating expenses

926,500


828,962


306,805


286,975


1,152,767

Operating income

478,959


347,657


171,434


125,809


489,053











Financial expenses, net

(104,587)


(105,219)


(34,459)


(44,953)


(151,125)

Other income, net

4,957


10,269


1,354


7,002


3,818

Income before income taxes

379,329


252,707


138,329


87,858


341,746

Taxes on income

(34,527)


(35,689)


(11,409)


(12,830)


(39,058)


344,802


217,018


126,920


75,028


302,688











Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies

22,265


14,625


6,756


4,284


19,176











Net income

$ 367,067


$ 231,643


$ 133,676


$ 79,312


$ 321,864











Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(889)


(498)


(281)


(206)


(726)

Net income attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders

$ 366,178

$ 231,145

$ 133,395

$ 79,106

$ 321,138








Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:








Basic net earnings per share

$ 8.05


$ 5.20


$ 2.88


$ 1.78


$ 7.22

Diluted net earnings per share

$ 7.85


$ 5.18


$ 2.80


$ 1.77


$ 7.18











Weighted average number of shares used in computation of:








Basic earnings per share (in thousands)

45,484


44,472


46,349


44,478


44,480

Diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

46,638


44,633


47,670


44,618


44,709

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(US Dollars in thousands)





Nine
months
ended
September
30, 2025

Nine
months
ended
September
30, 2024

Year ended
December
31, 2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income

$ 367,067


$ 231,643


$ 321,864

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

128,826


117,145


158,391

Stock-based compensation

17,527


10,060


15,760

Amortization of series B, C and D related issuance costs, net

504


358


493

Deferred income taxes and reserve, net

(12,072)


12,124


1,649

Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment

2,261


(419)


(596)

Loss from remeasurement of investments held under fair value method and sale of an investment

7,272


6,079


18,136

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies, net of dividend received (*)

(8,137)


(6,085)


(8,213)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:




Increase in trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses

(380,407)


(466,738)


(473,926)

Increase in inventories, net

(374,294)


(529,345)


(480,309)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables and accrued expenses

349,727


(1,726)


65,663

Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net

(13,951)


(28,734)


(40,159)

Increase in contract liabilities

376,725


738,177


955,857

Net cash provided by operating activities

461,048


82,539


534,610

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets, net of investment grants and evacuation grants

(128,387)


(167,002)


(215,051)

Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net

(100)


(3,151)


(3,603)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

1,297


5,013


4,107

Proceeds from sale of investments, subsidiary and operation

400


24,776


25,970

Proceeds from (investment in) short-term deposits, net

(591,591)


7,068


9,923

Proceeds from sale of (investment in) long-term deposits, net

(254)


(335)


(180)

Net cash used in investing activities

(718,635)


(133,631)


(178,834)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of shares

573,021


7


26

Issuance (repayment) of commercial paper, net

(195,977)


36,380


36,380

Repayment of long-term loans

(11,410)


(11,262)


(11,320)

Repayment of Series B, C and D Notes

(67,496)


(61,862)


(61,862)

Dividends paid

(76,902)


(66,717)


(88,958)

Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net

(86,407)


76,316


(162,120)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

134,829


(27,138)


(287,854)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(122,758)


(78,230)


67,922

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

$ 265,351

$ 197,429

$ 197,429

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

$ 142,593

$ 119,199

$ 265,351

(*) Dividend received from affiliated companies

$ 14,128

$ 8,540

$ 10,963

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES

(US Dollars in millions)

Consolidated revenues by geographical regions:




Nine
months
ended
Septmeber
30, 2025

%

Nine
months
ended
September
30, 2024

%

Three
months
ended
September
30, 2025

%

Three
months
ended
September
30, 2024

%

Year
ended
December
31, 2024

%

Israel

$ 1,921.1


33.2


$ 1,395.1


28.5


$ 641.6


33.4


$ 499.0


29.1


$ 1,988.0


29.1

North America

1,204.3


20.8


1,082.4


22.1


406.6


21.2


386.8


22.5


1,520.3


22.3

Europe

1,556.5


26.9


1,287.2


26.3


536.0


27.9


429.9


25.0


1,820.9


26.7

Asia-Pacific

871.3


15.0


858.4


17.5


266.2


13.9


315.6


18.4


1,132.7


16.6

Latin America

71.4


1.2


111.8


2.3


20.7


1.1


37.9


2.2


150.0


2.2

Other countries

165.5


2.9


162.8


3.3


50.5


2.5


48.3


2.8


216.0


3.1

Total revenue

$ 5,790.1

100.0


$ 4,897.7

100.0


$ 1,921.6

100.0


$ 1,717.5

100.0


$ 6,827.9

100.0

Consolidated revenues by segments:



Nine months
ended
September 30,
2025

Nine months
ended
September 30,
2024

Three months
ended
September 30,
2025

Three months
ended
September 30,
2024

Year ended
December 31,
2024

Aerospace








External customers

$ 1,348.0


$ 1,216.2


$ 425.9


$ 434.0


$ 1,780.5

Intersegment revenue

170.8


179.1


51.8


58.2


255.8

Total

1,518.8


1,395.3


477.7


492.2


2,036.3

C4I and Cyber








External customers

642.9


558.4


225.7


198.7


750.6

Intersegment revenue

47.2


39.7


17.6


14.7


49.2

Total

690.1


598.1


243.3


213.4


799.8

ISTAR and EW








External customers

907.5


832.8


292.8


271.2


1,118.6

Intersegment revenue

161.7


156.0


47.9


52.7


199.4

Total

1,069.2


988.8


340.7


323.9


1,318.0

Land








External customers

1,680.2


1,144.0


574.2


402.6


1,605.1

Intersegment revenue

57.4


60.6


19.5


19.2


74.3

Total

1,737.6


1,204.6


593.7


421.8


1,679.4

ESA








External customers

1,211.5


1,146.3


403.0


411.0


1,573.1

Intersegment revenue

9.5


7.3


4.7


5.6


12.6

Total

1,221.0


1,153.6


407.7


416.6


1,585.7

Revenues










Total revenues (external customers and intersegment) for reportable segments

6,236.7


5,340.4


2,063.1


1,867.9


7,419.2

Less - intersegment revenue

(446.6)


(442.7)


(141.5)


(150.4)


(591.3)

Total revenues

$ 5,790.1

$ 4,897.7

$ 1,921.6

$ 1,717.5

$ 6,827.9

Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, is presented to enable investors to have additional information on our business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to our financial results. We believe such data provides useful information to investors and analysts by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of our financial results over time. The non-GAAP adjustments exclude amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions that occurred mainly in prior periods, capital gains related primarily to the sale of investments, restructuring activities, uncompensated costs related to "Swords of Iron" war, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, revaluations of investments in affiliated companies, non-operating foreign exchange gains or losses, one-time tax expenses, and the effect of tax on each of these items. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they supplement and/or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past, and future periods.

Specifically, management uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to measure the ongoing gross profit, operating profit and net income performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for more significant non-recurring items, amortization expenses of intangible assets relating to prior acquisitions, and non-cash expense which can fluctuate year to year.

We believe non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because they provide measures of the Company's ongoing performance that enable these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data.

Management uses non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributed to Company's shareholders to evaluate further adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders while considering changes in the number of diluted shares over comparable periods.

We believe non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributable to Company's shareholders is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income attributable to Company's shareholders on a per-share basis.

The non-GAAP measures used by the Company are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies. They should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Data:

(US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)



Nine
months
ended
September
30, 2025

Nine
months
ended
September
30, 2024

Three
months
ended
September 30,
2025

Three
months
ended
September 30,
2024

Year
ended
December
31, 2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 1,405.5

$ 1,176.6

$ 478.2

$ 412.8

$ 1,641.8

Adjustments:








Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*)

12.1


14.8


4.0


4.2


18.9

Stock based compensation

2.6


1.5


0.9


0.7


2.4

Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war

5.2


6.0


1.2


1.7


7.9

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 1,425.4

$ 1,198.9

$ 484.3

$ 419.4

$ 1,671.0

Percent of revenues

24.6 %

24.5 %

25.2 %

24.4 %

24.5 %








GAAP operating income

$ 479.0

$ 347.7

$ 171.4

$ 125.8

$ 489.1

Adjustments:








Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*)

23.2


26.5


7.7


8.1


34.2

Stock based compensation

17.5


10.1


6.0


4.4


15.8

Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war

7.4


8.6


1.6


2.4


11.3

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 527.1

$ 392.9

$ 186.7

$ 140.7

$ 550.4

Percent of revenues

9.1 %

8.0 %

9.7 %

8.2 %

8.1 %








GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders

$ 366.2

$ 231.1

$ 133.4

$ 79.1

$ 321.1

Adjustments:








Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*)

23.2


26.5


7.7


8.1


34.2

Stock based compensation

17.5


10.1


6.0


4.4


15.8

Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war

7.4


8.6


1.6


2.4


11.3

Capital gain

-


(2.0)


-


(2.0)


(2.0)

Revaluation of investment measured under fair value option

7.3


7.4


0.5


-


19.4

Non-operating foreign exchange (gains) losses

10.4


(4.2)


11.8


8.1


(0.6)

Tax effect and other tax items, net

(3.9)


(5.3)


(1.2)


(1.3)


(7.7)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders

$ 428.1

$ 272.2

$ 159.8

$ 98.8

$ 391.5

Percent of revenues

7.4 %

5.6 %

8.3 %

5.8 %

5.7 %








GAAP diluted net EPS attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders

$ 7.85

$ 5.18

$ 2.80

$ 1.77

$ 7.18

Adjustments, net

1.31


0.92


0.55


0.44


1.58

Non-GAAP diluted net EPS attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders

$ 9.16

$ 6.10

$ 3.35

$ 2.21

$ 8.76

(*) While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017806/Elbit_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
