Weibo Corporation: Weibo Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"We are pleased with our progress made in our intelligent search front," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "On the user product front, we have completed homepage information feeds product revamp, with recommendation feed as the main product interface to enhance users' content consumption scale and efficiency. On the AI technology application front, the user scale and search queries of Weibo intelligent search continued to grow robustly in the third quarter, which fulfilled and drove users' search demand on the platform. On the monetization front, we further solidified our advantage in content marketing and enhanced the conversion of our promoted feed ad. On the advertising technology front, we continuously strengthened the application of AI technology across the entire advertising process to enhance monetization efficiency."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net revenues were US$442.3 million, a decrease of 5% year-over-year or a decrease of 4% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Advertising and marketing revenues were US$375.4 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year or a decrease of 5% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Value-added services ("VAS") revenues were US$66.9 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year or an increase of 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Income from operations was US$117.3 million, representing an operating margin of 27%.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$221.1 million and diluted net income per share was US$0.83.

Non-GAAP income from operations was US$132.0 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 30%.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$110.7 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was US$0.42.

Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 578 million in September 2025.

Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 257 million in September 2025.

[1] We define constant currency (non-GAAP) by assuming that the average exchange rate in the third quarter of 2025 was the same as it was in the third quarter of 2024, or RMB7.15=US$1.00.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2025, Weibo's total net revenues were US$442.3 million, a decrease of 5% compared to US$464.5 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were US$375.4 million, a decrease of 6% compared to US$398.6 million for the same period last year. The decrease mainly resulted from less advertising revenue contribution from those sectors which largely benefited from the Paris Olympic Games in the same period last year, such as food and beverage; and the decrease was partially offset by the solid ad revenue growth of e-commerce and automobile sectors. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding advertising revenues from Alibaba were US$329.9 million, a decrease of 13% compared to US$377.1 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues from Alibaba were US$45.5 million, an increase of 112% compared to US$21.5 million for the same period last year, mainly attributable to incremental ad budget from its local service initiatives as well as its strong marketing demand for e-commerce activities in the third quarter.

VAS revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were US$66.9 million, an increase of 2% compared to US$65.9 million for the same period last year.

Costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2025 totaled US$325.0 million, an increase of 1% compared to US$323.2 million for the same period last year.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was US$117.3 million, compared to US$141.3 million for the same period last year. Operating margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 27%, compared to 30% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was US$132.0 million, compared to US$164.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 30%, compared to 35% for the same period last year.

Non-operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was US$163.4 million, compared to US$23.6 million for the same period last year. Non-operating income mainly included (i) net interest and other income of US$123.7 million, which reflected an equity method pick up gain of US$117.8 million from a fund investment. The gain resulted from a lag in the reporting of fair value increase of a listed investee held by the fund investment in the second quarter of 2025. The Company expects to record an equity pick up loss from the same fund investment in the fourth quarter of 2025, due to subsequent share price volatility that will be reflected on a lagged basis. Under non-GAAP measures, a total of US$115.2 million net equity pick up gains were excluded; and (ii) gain on fair value change of US$39.5 million from an investment, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures.

Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were US$57.2 million, compared to US$32.2 million for the same period last year, primarily due to the recognition of US$29.4 million deferred tax liability related to equity pick up gains in the third quarter 2025.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was US$221.1 million, compared to US$130.6 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was US$0.83, compared to US$0.50 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was US$110.7 million, compared to US$139.2 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was US$0.42, compared to US$0.53 for the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2025, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$2.04 billion. For the third quarter of 2025, cash provided by operating activities was US$200.0 million, capital expenditures totaled US$5.1 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to US$15.4 million.

Conference Call

Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM Eastern Time on November 18, 2025 (or 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM Beijing Time on November 18, 2025) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Participants who wish to dial in to the teleconference must register through the below public participant link. Dial-in and instructions will be provided in the confirmation email upon registering.

Participants Registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6959cc815a174e4b8da9bc9d0e7e4211

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.weibo.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, net results of impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of issuance cost of convertible senior notes, unsecured senior notes and long-term loans. Adjusted EBITDA represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders before interest income/expense, net, income tax expenses/benefits, and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains/losses and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. Weibo generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. We are continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release, contain forward-looking statements. Weibo may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to sustain or grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Weibo Corporation

Phone: +86 10 5898-3336

Email: [email protected]

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)







































Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2024

2025

2024

2025 Net revenues :













Advertising and marketing $ 398,615

$ 375,373

$ 1,112,843

$ 1,097,831 Value-added services 65,865

66,932

185,007

186,127

Net revenues 464,480

442,305

1,297,850

1,283,958

















Costs and expenses :













Cost of revenues (1) 92,381

106,188

268,992

298,441 Sales and marketing (1) 123,069

131,399

340,928

336,956 Product development (1) 80,411

77,909

232,826

231,998 General and administrative (1) 27,297

9,467

78,660

43,341

Total costs and expenses 323,158

324,963

921,406

910,736 Income from operations 141,322

117,342

376,444

373,222

















Non-operating income:













Investment related income, net 16,905

39,733

12,180

44,978 Interest and other income (loss), net 6,699

123,690

(730)

153,381



23,604

163,423

11,450

198,359

















Income before income tax expenses 164,926

280,765

387,894

571,581 Less: Income tax expenses 32,197

57,242

90,516

113,238

















Net income 132,729

223,523

297,378

458,343 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 545

870

1,564

1,633 Accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests 1,617

1,560

3,878

2,968 Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 130,567

$ 221,093

$ 291,936

$ 453,742



































Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 0.55

$ 0.93

$ 1.23

$ 1.90 Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 0.50

$ 0.83

$ 1.12

$ 1.71

















Shares used in computing basic net income per share attributable













to Weibo's shareholders 237,499

238,938

237,107

238,620 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share attributable













to Weibo's shareholders 265,824

269,382

264,856

268,088

















(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:















Cost of revenues $ 1,539

$ 854

$ 4,839

$ 3,073

Sales and marketing 3,454

1,970

10,488

7,133

Product development 8,593

4,489

27,324

16,669

General and administrative 4,512

3,111

13,666

10,615

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)





















As of







December 31,

September 30,







2024

2025













Assets

Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,890,632

$ 1,081,382





Short-term investments 459,852

963,067





Accounts receivable, net 339,754

379,434





Prepaid expenses and other current assets 348,774

313,994





Amount due from SINA (1) 452,769

439,993





Current assets subtotal 3,491,781

3,177,870















Property and equipment, net 215,034

280,940

Goodwill and intangible assets, net 272,004

265,360

Long-term investments 1,389,199

1,721,691

Other non-current assets 1,136,481

1,452,922

Total assets $ 6,504,499

$ 6,898,783













Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:









Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 158,435

$ 217,660





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 652,369

578,680





Income tax payable 84,690

71,412





Deferred revenues 72,642

81,900





Current liabilities subtotal 968,136

949,652

















Long-term liabilities:











Convertible senior notes 320,803

323,159





Unsecured senior notes 744,662

745,388





Long-term loans 795,311

793,060





Other long-term liabilities 96,701

150,394





Total liabilities 2,925,613

2,961,653















Redeemable non-controlling interests 45,103

28,426















Shareholders' equity:









Weibo shareholders' equity 3,482,771

3,854,720



Non-controlling interests 51,012

53,984





Total shareholders' equity 3,533,783

3,908,704

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity $ 6,504,499

$ 6,898,783





























(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of US$417.7 million as of December 31, 2024 and US$406.6 million as of September 30, 2025.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)





































Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,







2024

2025

2024

2025





























Income from operations

$ 141,322

$ 117,342

$ 376,444

$ 373,222 Add: Stock-based compensation



18,098



10,424



56,317



37,490

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions



5,112



4,197



15,182



12,480 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 164,532

$ 131,963

$ 447,943

$ 423,192





























Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 130,567

$ 221,093

$ 291,936

$ 453,742 Add: Stock-based compensation



18,098



10,424



56,317



37,490

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions



5,112



4,197



15,182



12,480

Investment related gain/loss, net (1)



(16,905)



(39,733)



(12,180)



(44,978)

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity

method investments



1,975



(115,222)



18,921



(116,825)

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss

attributable to non-controlling interests



(501)



(505)



(1,372)



(1,575)

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (2)



(1,112)



28,501



(3,297)



27,282

Amortization of issuance cost of convertible senior notes, unsecured

senior notes and long-term loans



1,951



1,943



6,542



5,829 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 139,185

$ 110,698

$ 372,049

$ 373,445





























Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders

$ 0.53 * $ 0.42 * $ 1.42 * $ 1.41 *































Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income per share attributable

to Weibo's shareholders



265,824



269,382



264,856



268,088 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

attributable to Weibo's shareholders



265,824



269,382



264,856



268,088





























Adjusted EBITDA:

























Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 130,567

$ 221,093

$ 291,936

$ 453,742

Non-GAAP adjustments



8,618



(110,395)



80,113



(80,297)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders



139,185



110,698



372,049



373,445



Interest income, net



(6,348)



(5,132)



(24,909)



(29,216)



Income tax expenses



33,309



28,741



93,813



85,956



Depreciation expenses



8,985



10,979



27,571



30,491

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 175,131

$ 145,286

$ 468,524

$ 460,676





























Net revenues

$ 464,480

$ 442,305

$ 1,297,850

$ 1,283,958





























Non-GAAP operating margin



35 %



30 %



35 %



33 %





























(1) To adjust impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments.









































(2) To adjust the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, which primarily related to amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments. Other non-GAAP adjustment items have no tax effect, because (i) they were recorded in entities established in tax free jurisdictions, or (ii) full valuation allowances were provided for related deferred tax assets as it is more-likely-than-not they will not be realized.





























* Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible senior notes for calculating diluted EPS.







WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

























Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2024

2025

2024

2025



















Net revenues

















Advertising and marketing

















Non-Ali advertisers

$ 377,112

$ 329,889

$ 1,036,380

$ 973,993

Alibaba

21,503

45,484

76,463

123,838

Subtotal

398,615

375,373

1,112,843

1,097,831





















Value-added services

65,865

66,932

185,007

186,127





$ 464,480

$ 442,305

$ 1,297,850

$ 1,283,958

SOURCE Weibo Corporation