Vision Marine Technologies, Inc: Nautical Ventures Achieves 40% Year-Over-Year Sales Lift Surrounding FLIBS 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company") a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion and premium boating experiences, today announced a 40 percent year-over-year increase in marketing-attributed sales for its Nautical Ventures retail network during the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) campaign period.

Measured from September 30 through November 12 - encompassing a one-month pre-show and two-week post-show window - sales activity reached approximately US$10.4 million and 30 boats, compared with roughly US$7.4 million and 20 boats over the same period in 2024.

"Our team delivered one of the strongest FLIBS performances since before the pandemic. Through focused marketing, disciplined planning, and strategic positioning, we have already surpassed our goals, with 18 days still remaining in our FLIBS campaign window and are tracking roughly 40% ahead of 2024 over the same period. Historically, this FLIBS window has been a reliable barometer for how the following year will play out, and our results so far give us confidence that we are set up for a strong 2026," said Diego N. Conte General Sales Manager at Nautical Ventures "On a comparable program, we're tracking roughly 40 percent higher in marketing-attributed sales, with the campaign window still open. It's a strong validation of our retail strategy and the team's disciplined execution leading up to the show."

Pre-Show Marketing and Event Performance

The Company attributed the performance to focused pre-show marketing and coordinated brand activations that began four weeks prior to FLIBS. Combined efforts across Axopar, Brabus Marine, Beneteau, Edgewater, and Highfield accounted for the majority of total sales volume during the campaign period. These transactions were supported by integrated digital and social outreach, targeted CRM activity, and on-water demonstration initiatives managed through Nautical Ventures' in-house marketing team. Including additional brands not displayed at FLIBS, Nautical Ventures' total retail performance for the campaign period represented a 40 percent increase in total volume and value over the comparable 2024 timeframe.

FLIBS 2025: Consumer Reach and Engagement

At FLIBS 2025, Vision Marine and Nautical Ventures presented one of the most comprehensive displays at the event, combining electric and internal-combustion platforms under a unified retail structure.

The AquaZone presented by Nautical Ventures achieved higher attendance and consumer participation than the prior year, generating a marked increase in qualified leads and retail inquiries across all categories.

The Company's exhibit featured leading brands from its portfolio alongside Vision Marine's E-Motion electric propulsion technology and expanding Electric Division lineup.

Outlook

Vision Marine expects to finalize its full FLIBS campaign results by the end of November. The Company continues to focus on retail efficiency, inventory management, and event-based marketing initiatives to drive sustained consumer engagement across its eight Nautical Ventures locations in Florida.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine") is a vertically integrated marine company combining high-voltage propulsion engineering with a multi-brand retail and service network. Through its E-Motion powertrain platform and Nautical Ventures' eight Florida locations, Vision Marine delivers advanced marine technology and premium on-water experiences across both electric and internal-combustion engine segments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current assumptions and are subject to factors such as market conditions, consumer demand, and integration performance. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

