Dienstag, 18.11.2025
Skyharbour übernimmt 100% Russell Lake - Startschuss für die nächste Uran-Rally?
PR Newswire
18.11.2025 10:54 Uhr
Platform Health Club Announces Exclusive Partnership with Boxing Champion Badou Jack

SHARJAH, UAE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Health Club is proud to announce its official partnership with world champion boxer Badou Jack, marking a new era in professional training experiences across the UAE.

Badou Jack partners with Platform Health Club to empower the UAE fitness community through elite boxing programs and athlete development

As part of this collaboration, Badou Jack joins Platform Health Club as its official Brand Ambassador, bringing his elite athletic expertise to inspire members and elevate the club's boxing and fitness programs.

To celebrate this partnership, Platform Health Club is launching a series of exclusive Boxing Classes, offering members the opportunity to train like a champion. These sessions will focus on strength, endurance, and technique - accessible for all levels.

"Our goal has always been to bring world-class talent and experiences to our members," said Raffy Etyemezian, President, PHC. "Partnering with Badou Jack perfectly aligns with our vision of empowering our community through professional, high-performance training."

The collaboration underscores Platform's commitment to offering members unparalleled access to global sports icons and fostering a culture of excellence in Sharjah's growing fitness scene.

To learn more or reserve your spot in the exclusive classes, reach us on WhatsApp at +971 56 496 9531

About Platform Health Club:

Platform Health Club is Sharjah's leading fitness destination, offering state-of-the-art facilities, premium training experiences, and a community-driven environment. With multiple branches across the city, PHC continues to redefine fitness through innovation, inclusivity, and partnerships with global sports figures.

Learn more: www.platformhealthclub.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825961/PHC_x_Badou_Jack.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825960/Platform_Health_Club_Logo.jpg

Platform Health Club Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/platform-health-club-announces-exclusive-partnership-with-boxing-champion-badou-jack-302618342.html

