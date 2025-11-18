The Hashgraph Group (THG): The Hashgraph Group Launches the World's First DLT Helpdesk

The pioneering Swiss-based Web3 technology engineering company introduces HashCare, the world's first Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) helpdesk for the Hedera ecosystem powered by Agentic AI.

SCHWYZ, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hashgraph Group (THG) , the Swiss-based Web3 technology engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem has today announced the launch of HashCare - the world's first customer-centric and enterprise-ready DLT service desk built specifically to provide technical assistance for the Hedera ecosystem.

Enterprises are often challenged with technical roadblocks, integration issues, smart contract bugs, and common developer hurdles when building solutions and decentralized applications on blockchain networks. This can disrupt business operations and cause reputational damage, with every minute of downtime resulting in lost transactions, reduced revenue, and frustrated customers. HashCare provides comprehensive, multi-tiered technical assistance for managing and supporting applications built on Hedera. Operated and managed by The Hashgraph Group out of its new Global Capability Centre (GCC), HashCare deploys its qualified Hedera-Certified engineers and leverages Agentic AI for automated ticket dispatching, reduce resolution times, autonomous triaging and classification of tickets, and intelligent real-time decision making.

HashCare offers an industry-first ITIL-compliant framework for managed services on Hedera, ensuring business continuity through resolving troubleshooting tickets in real-time for simple queries to mission-critical incidents, proactive monitoring, automated fault resolution, and guaranteed service level agreements (SLAs) with quick response times. Enterprises can select their preferred SLA coverage that meets their business needs, whether its normal business hours in a single time zone or 24/7 support across multiple time zones.

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder & CEO at The Hashgraph Group said, "With the launch of HashCare, we are institutionalizing how businesses and developers interact with Hedera by providing a comprehensive, multi-tiered suite of support services from low-touch technical assistance to dedicated high-touch tech support. As the world's first DLT helpdesk powered by Agentic AI, HashCare is designed to support and resolve both basic and mission-critical technical issues."

With the integration of Agentic AI into the HashCare helpdesk, users benefit from dramatically quicker time-to-resolution rates, higher first-contact response times, reduced workload for IT departments, enhanced end-user satisfaction, 24/7 support with Agentic AI-powered system, and consistent knowledge-sharing and delivery across technical and operational interactions with Hedera network. Basic queries are handled independently without human intervention, with ticket summaries and SLA reports auto-generated.

HashCare enables enterprises to focus on their core business and innovation rather than deal with technical issues and interruption. While all other Layer 1 protocols typically rely on their developer community to resolve their technical issues on a best-effort basis, THG understands the critical needs of business and offers a professional customer-centric helpdesk service that is ITIL-compliant with industry best practices for managing IT services across multiple support levels, ranging from self-service support (Level-0) to expert technical assistance (Level-4).

Steve Hartel, HashCare Service Director at The Hashgraph Group said, "When you're building business-critical applications and the future of the distributed web, even when built on a technology layer designed for stability, speed, and transparency, things can go wrong. In any new frontier of high innovation, they will, and when that happens you don't need a ticket number - you need a trusted technology partner who understands your urgency! That's why we've established HashCare, the technical support helpdesk that combines the predictive power of advanced AI with the human judgement of expert Hedera-certified engineers."

Leveraging THG's extensive experience and expertise in delivering enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications on Hedera, HashCare addresses a wide range of technical and operational complexities as well as application performance issues, interoperability testing, critical migrations, coding bugs, security flaws in smart contracts, and various other common technical issues. As trusted first line support for the Hedera network, HashCare operates on Jira and provides proactive monitoring and automated ticket dispatching, while ensuring business continuity and unlocking the full potential of Hedera's cutting-edge technology.

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 technology engineering company that operates within the Hedera ecosystem. Specialized in the design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications aimed at enabling organisations to adapt and compete in the Web3 economy, THG is focused on building business without barriers and unlocking new growth opportunities.

