Global 3D scanning leader Artec 3D has launched a new, accessible version of its software, Artec Studio Lite

An Artec 3D scanning expert capturing an object for 3D modeling. Image via Artec 3D.

Designed to make Artec Studio's professional 3D tools available to a larger audience, Artec Studio Lite pairs cutting-edge AI Photogrammetry with advanced 3D processing and analysis, in a streamlined, affordable package.

Pro tools for a broader audience

Artec Studio Pro offers a comprehensive toolset for 3D scanning, editing, reverse engineering, and inspection. Over the years, it has become the benchmark for professional 3D scanning, finding applications everywhere from manufacturing and healthcare to heritage preservation and CGI.

Now, Artec Studio Lite brings the power of Pro's impressive tools to a wider community. Allowing users to generate 3D models from photos and videos for the first time is expected to unlock new possibilities for makers, small businesses, educators, and more.

"With AI Photogrammetry, we've rolled out a game-changing feature for creating exceptionally lifelike 3D models," said Art Yukhin, CEO of Artec 3D. "Now, with Artec Studio Lite we're taking this technology even further."

Photogrammetry beyond

Artec Studio Lite retains the core processing, editing, reverse engineering and inspection capabilities of Artec Studio Pro, while introducing a simplified, intuitive workflow for working exclusively with photos and videos.

Harnessing the power of AI, Artec Studio Lite reconstructs fine details and offers high geometric accuracy, often surpassing the performance of low-cost scanners and photogrammetry competitors.

Even with very few photos, and dark, shiny, translucent, or featureless surfaces, it delivers accurate, feature-rich results.

Key features include:

Multi-camera support Combine photos and videos from different devices, including drones.

Combine photos and videos from different devices, including drones. Sharp image prioritization Automatically select sharp images for texturing.

Automatically select sharp images for texturing. No-masking algorithms Capture objects on turntables or flip them during shooting, with artifact-free results.

Capture objects on turntables or flip them during shooting, with artifact-free results. Automated workflows Predefined settings allow one-click model generation.

Predefined settings allow one-click model generation. Built-in scale bars Deliver sub-millimeter accuracy for real-world measurements and CAD deviation analysis.

Users can also edit meshes, prepare for 3D printing, and export in standard formats for use elsewhere.

Availability

Artec Studio Lite launches at Formnext 2025, where visitors to the Artec 3D booth (E09, Hall 12.1), can try the software and win a free license.

The software will be available for purchase on the Artec 3D website starting November 18, with flexible monthly and annual subscription options for individual (non-profit) and commercial use.

