Norsk Hydro will invest about $110 million after tax to build the Illvatn pumped hydro plant in western Norway.From ESS News Norsk Hydro has approved the construction of the Illvatn pumped-storage project in Luster, western Norway, the company's largest hydropower development in more than 20 years, which will add 107 GWh of annual storage. The system will add around 107 GWh of annual energy production and increase flexibility at Hydro's Fortun power operations. No figures around power output in kW or MW were provided by Hydro. The project involves constructing an 8 km tunnel to connect a lower ...

