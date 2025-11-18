Hope for Haiti, Inc.: Hope for Haiti Elects New Board Chair: Dr. Vladimir J. Mathieu

Physician and Longtime Advocate for Haiti Succeeds Honorable Mary E. Sommer

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Hope for Haiti, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for the Haitian people, announces the election of Vladimir J. Mathieu, MD, as the new Chair of its Board of Directors. Dr. Mathieu succeeds the Honorable Mary E. Sommer (retired), who has served as Board Chair since 2020 and guided the organization through a period of growth, resilience, and renewed impact.

A native of Les Cayes-where Hope for Haiti operates its core programs-Dr. Mathieu brings more than 20 years of experience in family medicine, geriatrics, and hospice care. He will be the first Haitian American to serve as Board Chair.

Dr. Mathieu's connection to Hope for Haiti began after the 2010 earthquake, when he provided urgent medical care and helped coordinate emergency response efforts. His commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare in Haiti has continued throughout his career. Today, he serves patients in Southwest Florida through Millennium Physician Group, works as Associate Medical Director at Avow Hospice, and holds staff privileges at NCH and Physicians Regional Medical Center.

"I am honored to take on this role at such an important time in Hope for Haiti's journey," said Dr. Mathieu. "As someone born in Les Cayes, I've seen both the challenges and the resilience of Haitian families. I am humbled to follow in the footsteps of JoAnne M. Kuehner and inspired by the Kuehner family's legacy. I look forward to working with our Board, CEO Skyler Badenoch, and our dedicated team to advance sustainable, community-led solutions."

Dr. Mathieu begins his tenure as Hope for Haiti launches its year-end fundraising campaign, Fund the Frontline, which supports healthcare programs serving more than 100,000 patients annually. His leadership reflects the essential role of frontline medical professionals and the long-term value of investing in local health systems.

Hope for Haiti also expresses deep gratitude to outgoing Chair Mary E. Sommer for her five years of service. Under her leadership, the organization expanded healthcare services, strengthened operational infrastructure, and navigated national crises with transparency and stability.

"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as Board Chair," said Mary. "Haiti and its people hold a special place in my heart. From renewing my wedding vows in Les Cayes to standing with our team during difficult moments, I have witnessed remarkable strength, resilience, and hope. I am confident that under Dr. Mathieu's leadership, Hope for Haiti will continue to grow its impact."

CEO Skyler Badenoch added, "Mary has been an unwavering pillar of leadership and compassion. Her commitment to the Haitian people and our mission has left a lasting imprint."

Hope for Haiti looks forward to this new chapter and remains committed to its vision of joyful children, healthy families, thriving communities, and the resources to make it so.

