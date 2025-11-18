StrongHeart Energy Reports 32% Investor Distributions to Date with Year-End Returns Projected Near 40%; Announces 2026 Growth Pipeline and New Fund Launch

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / StrongHeart Energy today announced preliminary year-end performance results for 2025, reporting investor distributions totaling approximately 32% to date for participants in StrongHeart Energy Fund I LP, with year-end projections approaching 40%. These results meaningfully outperform many established oil and gas investment sponsors, according to independent benchmarking.

The firm's strong results were driven by disciplined participation in non-operated working interests alongside major operators such as Hess Corporation, Anschutz Exploration, EOG Resources, and Continental Resources. This model - targeting proven basins like the Powder River and Williston (Bakken) - has enabled StrongHeart to deliver scalable exposure to top-tier U.S. energy assets without the overhead or operational volatility typical of traditional drilling programs.

"Our 2025 performance underscores the strength of the non-op model and the quality of our operator relationships," said Aharon Diveroli, CEO of StrongHeart Energy. "We're focused on aligning with the most efficient drillers in the best basins, which allows us to deliver exceptional returns while maintaining a conservative risk posture."

Performance and Peer Context

Independent data from Mick Law's 2024 Oil & Gas Performance Report highlights the competitive landscape of energy drilling sponsors, with leading funds like Mewbourne Development and U.S. Energy Development Corporation historically achieving 15-30% annualized returns across vintage programs.

By contrast, StrongHeart Energy Fund I's realized 32% return and projected 40% return places it among the top-performing private energy funds in the U.S., demonstrating both strong operational execution and favorable well performance across the firm's portfolio.

In 2025, StrongHeart outperformed nearly all peer programs, returning over 30% of capital in just 10 Months of distributions.

Looking Ahead: Fund II and the 2026 Outlook

Building on Fund I's success, StrongHeart Energy Fund II LP has launched with expanded exposure across Wyoming and North Dakota, offering a diversified package of wells in partnership with Hess and Anschutz.

Fund II is designed as a Turnkey, 18-month program with no capital calls, horizontal-only drilling, and dry-hole protection - a model that aligns risk-adjusted performance with institutional standards.

"Our goal is simple: consistent, transparent, and tax-advantaged energy income for accredited investors," Diveroli continued to say. "With our 2025 foundation and new wells coming online, we believe StrongHeart is well positioned for another year of growth as U.S. energy production remains a cornerstone of both inflation protection and hard-asset stability."

About StrongHeart Energy:

StrongHeart Energy Management partners with America's most reputable operators to deliver non-operated energy investments in premier U.S. basins. The firm focuses on low-risk, cash-flowing assets with significant tax benefits for accredited investors seeking exposure to domestic oil and gas production.

StrongHeart 2025 - Year-End Investor White Paper

