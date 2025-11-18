Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) (the "Company" or "Powermax") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey over its Atikokan Rare Earth Element (REE) Property located in northwestern Ontario. The survey was conducted by Geo Data Solutions GDS Inc. (GDS) of Laval, Québec.

Survey Overview

The survey, comprised a total of 1,409 line-kilometres of high-resolution magnetic and gamma-ray spectrometric data acquisition. Flight lines were spaced at 50 metres, with tie lines at 500 metres, providing detailed coverage for geological and structural interpretation. The Eurocopter Astar 350BA+ helicopter operated at an average terrain clearance of 44 metres, maintaining tight drape control for optimum data quality. All data acquisition, calibration, and processing were completed according to the specifications of Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) airborne gamma-ray spectrometry standards.

Survey Objectives and Quality

The survey's primary objectives were to refine structural and lithological interpretations, delineate magnetic trends, and identify zones of elevated potassium, thorium, and uranium signatures - potential indicators of lithological changes or mineralized systems within the Atikokan metasedimentary belt intruded by massive biotite granites.

All field and processing work met contract specifications. GDS reports that magnetic noise levels were well within acceptable limits, GPS positioning and drape-following performance were of high accuracy, and gamma-ray spectrometry data calibration (potassium, uranium, thorium) yielded consistent and reliable results.

Data Processing and Deliverables

Post-flight data processing was performed using Geosoft Montaj and Praga NASVD software to enhance signal-to-noise ratio and produce high-fidelity datasets. Deliverables include full digital databases, GeoTIFF maps, and a digital terrain model at 1:30,000 scale (NAD83 UTM Zone 15N). The Company will further process the data and integrate the survey results with historical and current geological, geochemical, and structural datasets to define new exploration targets for follow-up field work.

Figure 1: Atikokan Claim Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11633/274910_cbcca1c384cae99f_001full.jpg

Management Comment

Paul Gorman, CEO of Powermax Minerals Inc., commented:

"Completion of this high-resolution airborne survey marks a major step forward in advancing our Atikokan REE Property. The quality of the data is excellent and will allow us to enhance our understanding of the structural framework that controls mineralization in this underexplored part of the Atikokan metasedimentary belt. We look forward to integrating these geophysical results with ongoing geological interpretation and ground follow-up work."

Next Steps

The Company will now undertake a comprehensive processing and interpretation of the magnetic and radiometric datasets in conjunction with historical mapping and recent sampling / geological mapping program results. This integrated approach will guide for the next phase of exploration, including trenching and diamond drilling if required over prospective anomalies.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., who is a director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The Company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential mineralization, exploration plans, timing of activities, and future exploration results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Powermax Minerals Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

