The global fashion brand deepens its use of EDITED's Retail Intelligence Platform, leveraging advanced AI and connected data to unify design, planning, and marketing teams.

EDITED, the leading retail intelligence platform, today announced an expanded partnership with Cider, the global social-first fashion brand, as the company integrates EDITED's latest AI capabilities, including Research Assistant and Opportunities, to drive more connected, insight-led decision making across its organization.

Since first adopting EDITED, Cider has evolved from tracking trends to embedding the platform across every stage of its product and campaign lifecycle. By combining EDITED's real-time data on competitors, pricing, and assortment performance with AI-driven recommendations, Cider's teams can now move even faster turning intelligence into action with precision.

"EDITED is the solution I use most often to research fashion trends," said Kexin Shen from Cider's Concept team. "I look at reports almost every day to guide strategic planning and concept development. It helps me understand competitor performance and the seasonal dynamics of different categories."

Cider's Concept and Merchandising teams rely on Research Assistant, EDITED's generative AI feature, to instantly surface insights on trends, pricing shifts, and category movements. Meanwhile, the Opportunities tool proactively highlights products to introduce, repeat, reduce, or promote helping teams identify whitespace and strengthen assortment strategy.

"EDITED's research keeps us updated on every macro and micro trend," said Eva Bu, Concept team. "These reports are backed by data, which allows us to quickly identify trends that fit the brand and are likely to deliver strong results."

By connecting EDITED's market insights with internal performance data, Cider has built a unified workflow that aligns creative direction with commercial strategy, enabling faster decision-making, sharper storytelling, and stronger global performance.

"Cider exemplifies how modern fashion brands can leverage connected data, AI, and creativity to move at the speed of the market," said Doug Kofoid, CEO at EDITED. "By adopting our newest capabilities, they're building an even stronger connection between product, pricing, and storytelling and setting a new benchmark for what insight-driven retail looks like."

Together, EDITED and Cider are redefining how art and science work hand in hand, setting a new standard for agility in modern retail.

About Cider

Cider is a globally minded, social-first fashion brand reimagining the industry for a new generation. With customers in over 130 countries and a majority-women leadership team, Cider blends culture, community, and creativity to deliver trend-driven styles that resonate worldwide. Learn more at www.shopcider.com.

About EDITED

EDITED is the world's leading AI solution for retail that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

