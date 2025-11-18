Intellectual Property Expert Joins Company's Leadership Team to Strengthen Rights Protection Across the UAE and Region

Music Nation Copyrights Management ("MusicNation"), the premier collective rights management organization in the United Arab Emirates, today named intellectual property attorney Aisha Y. Salem-Howey as General Counsel, adding to the company's veteran music and business leadership team.

In the newly created role, Salem-Howey will help MusicNation expand the UAE's first comprehensive rights management infrastructure for music creators and rights holders by leading the company's legal, regulatory, and governance strategy, as well as driving international engagement. She will be based in Abu Dhabi and report to Chief Executive Officer Amer M. Samhoun.

A recognized expert in intellectual property (IP) law, Salem-Howey previously served as the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's IP Attaché for the Middle East and North Africa, based at the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi, where she worked with governments and businesses to strengthen IP protection and enforcement across the region.

In making the announcement, Samhoun said, "Aisha brings an unparalleled combination of international IP expertise and passion for music. Her leadership will be essential as we continue to strengthen the legal foundation that ensures rights holders are fairly compensated and protected across the Emirates and beyond."

"After working on music rights and collective management policy on the government side, I'm thrilled to join MusicNation's leadership team and put my experience to work for creators," Salem-Howey said. "What MusicNation is building is truly groundbreaking establishing the UAE's first comprehensive rights management infrastructure is both innovative and essential for the region's creative economy. I'm excited to join such a passionate team that's deeply committed to transparency, efficiency, and ensuring creators are properly valued. This work isn't just about fair compensation, it's about shaping a sustainable future for music across the region."

Prior to serving as IP Attaché, Salem-Howey was a Trademark Examining Attorney with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. She has also worked for the International Intellectual Property Alliance; the Office of the General Counsel at the U.S. Copyright Office; Allen, Dyer, P.A., a Florida-based IP boutique law firm; and NBCUniversal's Business and Legal Affairs Department.

Salem-Howey earned an LL.M. in Intellectual Property Law from The George Washington University Law School in 2006, a J.D. from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in 2005, and a B.A. in Performing Arts Management from The Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford in 2002. In addition to being a licensed member in good standing of the Florida Bar, Salem-Howey is also a professional cellist.

Visual assets and additional resources available HERE.

About MusicNation

MusicNation, the premier collective rights management organization in the United Arab Emirates, licenses the rights of authors, publishers, sound recording owners, and performers throughout the UAE. These rights include neighboring rights for sound recordings, public performance rights, and mechanical reproduction rights for musical compositions. With world-class partnerships and technology, MusicNation is implementing the UAE's vision for copyright protection by offering a best-in-class licensing and royalty distribution infrastructure. Leveraging global partnerships with Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) and SoundExchange, MusicNation ensures music creators and rights holders are fully and fairly compensated for the use of their work. Learn more at wearemusicnation.ae.

