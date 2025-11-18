Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.11.2025
Skyharbour übernimmt 100% Russell Lake - Startschuss für die nächste Uran-Rally?
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kate Cornish-Bowden

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

b)

LEI

213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 25p shares

GB0007816068

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares (dividend reinvestment)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

791.3863 pence per share

144

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

144 ordinary 25p shares

791.3863 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

18 November 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC


