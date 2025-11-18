Hubei Provincial Higher People's Court: Judicial forum to be held in central China's Wuhan to enhance legal protection of Yangtze River

WUHAN, China, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4th Yangtze River Protection Judicial Forum will open in Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province on Nov. 22.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The event is co-hosted by the Hubei Provincial Higher People's Court, the Yangtze River Maritime Law Society, Wuhan University, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, and the Environmental and Resources Trial Theory (Wuhan University) Base of the Supreme People's Court.

Bringing together judges, scholars, government officials and industry representatives, the forum will jointly explore how to address the complex balance between ecological protection and economic development in the Yangtze River Basin through legal governance and judicial collaboration.

As a world-class major river, the Yangtze River governance faces common challenges such as cross-regional coordination.

In a bid to address related issues, this forum will focus on improving the basin legal system against the backdrop of the compilation of the country's environmental code, exploring the transformation path from "lucid waters and lush mountains" to "invaluable assets" along with the collaborative mechanism between law enforcement and judicial work, and promoting the legal practice and cultural inheritance of Yangtze River protection.

The cross-jurisdictional and inter-departmental judicial cooperation model advocated by previous forums has provided replicable cases for the governance of major river basins worldwide.

The forum is also committed to building an international dialogue platform for environmental justice, promoting international exchanges of governance concepts and practical experience, jointly optimizing environmental judicial standards, and providing intellectual support for regional sustainable development.

By focusing on the rule of law, the forum explores a more resilient development path for the Yangtze River, a lifeline crucial to China and even the world.

Source: Hubei Provincial Higher People's Court

Contact person: Mr. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558.