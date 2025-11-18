Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFAI) is expanding its strategy beyond being a luxury electric vehicle (EV) pioneer to include an asset-light, partnership-led production model. Its vehicle differentiation is based on an AI-powered mobility ecosystem using proprietary software. Its current focus is on product delivery and sales execution, led by its flagship FF 91 vehicle, the new FX Super One vehicle and the recently announced cheaper FX 4 (more information is expected in 2026), while the planned spin-off of its digital asset operations reflects a tighter emphasis on its core mobility business. The market values FFAI at c US$150m, implying market expectations of 1,000-2,000 deliveries in 2026.

